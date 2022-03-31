THE DRIFTERS GIRL Will Release Cast Album in May

The World Premiere cast album for The Drifters Girl has been recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and is due for release on Friday 6 May 2022, by Tag8 Music, with BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited, Treadwell Entertainment Group and Showtime Productions Ltd.

The album features the original cast of the acclaimed new musical: Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight, with the sensational Adam J Bernard (Dreamgirls), Tarinn Callender (Hamilton), Matt Henry (Kinky Boots) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Showboat), who capture the essence of notable members of The Drifters - Clyde Mcphatter, Ben E. King, Rudy Lewis and Johnny Moore, and Beverley Knight reimagines classic Drifters tracks with her striking voice, capturing Faye Treadwell's story.

The album was produced by the shows arranger and orchestrator, Chris Egan, who along with the creative team, including co-producers Trystan Francis and Will Stuart, took over the iconic Abbey Road Studio 2, with the full show band plus some additional musicans to create an enhanced version of the songs from the show.

The album includes the incredible songs from the show from Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk, Saturday Night at the Movies to the emotional Harlem Child.

Pre-Order link https://TheDriftersGirl.lnk.to/DriftersGirlPR

Tracklisting:

1. Opening Medley (Hello Happiness, Kissin' In The Back Row Of The Movies, There Goes My First Love)

2. Money Honey

3. Follow Me

4. Whatcha Gonna Do

5. Fools Fall In Love

6. Nobody But Me

7. Save The Last Dance For Me

8. This Magic Moment

9. Stand By Me

10. Sweets For My Sweet

11. I Don't Wanna Go On Without You / Stand By Me

12. Saturday Night At The Movies

13. There Goes My Baby

14. When My Little Girl Is Smiling

15. Under The Boardwalk

16. In The Land Of Make Believe

17. Harlem Child

18. Kissin' In The Back Row Of The Movies

19. There Goes My First Love

20. Come On Over To My Place

21. There Goes My Baby - Reprise

22. You're More Than A Number In My Little Red Book

The Drifters Girl has been thrilling audiences since beginning in Newcastle in October 2021. The show transferred to London in November 2021, and has continued to play to packed houses and nightly standing ovations. It has recently extended its run at Garrick Theatre in London to Sunday 12 February 2023

The musical tells the story of Faye Treadwell, the legendary manager of The Drifters who, alongside her husband, George Treadwell, ground breaking manager and co-founder of The Drifters, fought for three decades to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon.

From the highs of hit records and sell out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African American, female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved. Thirty years, and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

The UK's Queen of Soul Beverley Knight plays Faye Treadwell, with Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as the iconic group. Beverley continues in the role through to Saturday 2 July, with casting from that date to be announced.

The cast is completed by Marcus Ayton, Ashford Campbell, Ethan Davis, Vanessa Ela Young, Michael James Stewart, Alanna Leslie, Curtis Scott, and the young actors are Aurora Baptiste, Amari Brown, Savanna Musoni, Savannah Skinner-Henry and Shanyia Tsoto (who play the role of George and Faye's daughter Tina Treadwell).

The Drifters Girl boasts an incredible soundtrack of some of the most famous songs in history, including Save The Last Dance For Me, Under The Boardwalk, Kissin In The Back Row Of The Movies, Stand By Me, Come On Over To My Place, Saturday Night At The Movies and many more.

The Drifters Girl, with a book by Ed Curtis, based on an idea by Tina Treadwell, and which is co-created by Beverley Knight, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate Director is Tyrone Huntley and Associate Choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The Drifters Girl is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

For further information, please see www.thedriftersgirl.com