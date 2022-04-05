THE DOCTOR Will Embark on UK Tour Prior to West End Run

Robert Icke's (Animal Farm, The Wild Duck, Hamlet, Mary Stuart, Oresteia, 1984) sold- out, five-star Almeida Theatre production, The Doctor, will tour to Brighton (5-10 September), Bath (13-17 September) and Richmond (19-24 September) before transferring to the Duke of York's Theatre from 29 September - 11 December 2022.

Olivier Award winner, Juliet Stevenson, 'delivering one of the peak performances of the theatrical year' (The Guardian), will reprise her role as Professor Ruth Wolff. Juliet won a Critics' Circle Award and was nominated for an Evening Standard Award for Best Actress for her performance in this role.

Juliet Stevenson said "I am beyond thrilled that The Doctor is travelling to Brighton, Bath and Richmond and then onto the West End. So much has happened in the last two years since we first played the show - I am so excited to share these new resonances and conversations with audiences, everywhere we go. Never has this debate been more needed"

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, has been critically lauded since it opened at the Almeida in August 2019. The play headlined the Adelaide Festival in 2020, before it was due to transfer to the West End. This was delayed until 2022 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

This is the third West End transfer for Robert Icke and Juliet Stevenson, following the critical and commercial smash-hit productions of Mary Stuart and Hamlet. She most recently voiced one of the puppets in Robert Icke's current production of Animal Farm.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The latest smash-hit by "Britain's best director" (Telegraph) is a "provocative, wonderfully upsetting" (Independent) whirlwind of gender, race and questions about identity, "one of the peaks of the theatrical year" (Guardian) and a "devastating play for today" (Financial Times).

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan. Further casting will be announced in due course.

3800 STALLS TICKETS - PRICED AT JUST Â£25 will be available across the run exclusively for NHS employees and blue light workers (which includes emergency services, those who work in the social care sector and the armed forces). These tickets are available via the official box office ATG Tickets (just select the 'NHS/Blue Light' option whilst booking, and present one ID per transaction when you arrive).

The Doctor is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions & Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions & Wessex Grove.

Tour Dates

Brighton Theatre Royal atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

05-10 September 2022 0844 871 7627

Bath Theatre Royal theatreroyal.org.uk

13-17 September 2022 01225 448844

Richmond Theatre atgtickets.com/venue/richmond-theatre

19-24 September 2022 0844 871 7615

Duke of York's thedukeofyorks.com

From 29 September 2022 03330 096 690

General On Sale:

5 April - 10 am ATG TheatreCard/Almeida priority

5 April - 12pm ATG General/Almeida/Lovetheatre/TTG/Groupline