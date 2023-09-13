THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is Now Available For Licensing in the UK

Sep. 13, 2023

Concord Theatricals has announced the first-ever release of Simon Stephens’ Olivier and Tony Award-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to amateur, school and youth group licensees in the UK and Ireland.

Simon Stephens said today, ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a play that in its content explores the necessity for love and bravery and in its form demands imagination and collaboration. If anything is needed more than love and bravery it is imagination and collaboration.’

Steven Greenhalgh, Vice President, Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals (Europe) today said, ‘we are thrilled to be able to offer amateur theatres and schools the opportunity to perform this beautiful and extraordinary piece and we hope performers and audiences alike can discover new, exciting worlds and create a truly thrilling and theatrical experience.’

Adapted from Mark Haddon’s bestselling, award-winning novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows Christopher, a fifteen-year-old who finds Mrs Shears’ dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, the time is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths, but he is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. But Christopher’s detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that turns his world upside-down.

Simon Stephens’ adaptation offers a richly theatrical exploration of this touching and bleakly humorous tale.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is now available to buy and perform at www.ConcordTheatricals.co.uk



