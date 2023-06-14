THE CHOIR OF MAN Reveals New Company and Extends Booking to February 2024

The Olivier-nominated international stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN continues its sell-out West End run at the Arts Theatre, with new tickets released for dates until 18 February 2024.

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone… including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End.

Brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few. A wildly talented group of incredible instrumentalists, world-class wordsmiths, and sensational singers; this cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys serve it all…live!

The new company of the West End show are Adam Bayjou (The Choir of Man – US Tour, Les Misérables - West End) as 'The Hard Man', Michele Maria Benvenuto (The Choir of Man – Norwegian Cruise Line, West End debut), as 'The Maestro', Andrew J Carter (The Choir of Man – Edinburgh Fringe, Australia, US Tour, The Phantom of the Opera – Beau Sejour Centre) as 'The Pub Bore', Ben Goffe (Hex – National Theatre, Snow White at the London Palladium – London Palladium) as 'The Handyman', Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell – International Tour, Australia/New Zealand, Peacock Theatre, QUEENZ: The Show With Balls! – Coventry, Edinburgh Fringe, UK Tour) as 'The Romantic', Michael Hamway (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella – Gillian Lynne Theatre, Waitress - Adelphi Theatre) as 'The Poet', Mark Irwin (The Choir of Man – Korea, US Tour, Sydney Opera House, Norwegian Cruise Line, European Tour, The Commitments – Palace Theatre) as 'The Barman', Tom Miles (The Choir of Man – Norwegian Cruise Line, Arts Theatre, UK Tour, Frankenstein - Illyria) as 'The Beast'. Completing the company are Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap – St Martin's Theatre, Cinderella – Sunderland Empire), James Hudson (Saturday Night Fever – Peacock Theatre, The Choir of Man – Sydney Opera House, European, Australian & USA Tour), Peter Lawrence (The Choir of Man – UK Tour & International Venues, Peter originated the role of the Beast as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Niall Woodson (West End debut).

The on-stage band has Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Bonsu on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.

THE CHOIR OF MAN previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show re-opened at the Arts Theatre in October 2022, and has continued to see many sold-out shows, with loyal audiences returning again and again. The show has also recently announced a formal fundraising partnership with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), with the aim to raise £10,000 for the charity's vital work over the next year.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien. Hollie Cassar serves as musical director and associate musical supervisor.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes, Gavin Kalin and Hunter Arnold.

Nic Doodson said, “We're absolutely delighted to extend the opening hours of The Choir of Man in the West End. Since first opening at the Arts Theatre in 2021, it's come to be a real home for us and we love opening the doors to The Jungle, our onstage pub, and welcoming everyone in to share an evening of stories, song and of course, a beer or two. The new company that will be the landlords of The Jungle are an incredible group of performers and we can't wait for not only our regulars but also our new visitors to see them every night!“