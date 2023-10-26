THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance

The performance is on 21 November at 7.00pm.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

The hit Edinburgh Fringe Show The Ayes Have It is coming to the West End in a special one-off performance. The production will be performed at the Leicester Square Theatre on November 21st.

With the motion Brexit is a Disaster and Must be Reversed on the table, two teams of political and celebrity debaters lock horns over one of the most divisive issues of our day.    In the red corner, speaking for the motion, former Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond will head up a team that also includes political commentator and presenter Andrew Marr and business leader and activist Gina Miller.   Facing them, in the blue corner, is a team led by former Brexit Secretary, David Davis MP and featuring founder and director or The Institute of Ideas, writer, lecturer and journalist Baroness Claire Fox, alongside journalist and broadcast commentator Mike Graham, speaking against the motion. The proceedings will be held under the ever-watchful eye of the legendary Commons Speaker, John Bercow.

Show Producer Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh explains, “We had some dazzling debates in Edinburgh and we are lining up top talent for the London Show. We debate serious issues but the performance is packed with wit as well as wisdom with plenty of public participation. We are taking all of the best features of the Festival Show and adding a few more for the London stage. At the end of the day it is the audience who decide whether or not “The Ayes Have It”.

Alex Salmond said, “There are no holds barred and no quarter given in these feisty debates. However, we are out to prove that you can debate even the most controversial issue with mutual respect and great humour. In Scotland I was on home ground. However, we are now preparing to take the London stage by storm and David by surprise.”

David Davis comments, “The Festival run showed that politics doesn't have to be an echo chamber. In Edinburgh on most subjects I was so far behind enemy lines that I needed a parachute! However, the debates were still great fun to be a part of. In Leicester Square I'm looking forward to putting Alex and his side firmly on the spot. Alex thinks the debate is about left and right. I know it's about right and wrong.”

The Production promotion reads, “Politics as you have never seen it before. Ninety minutes of exhilarating cut and thrust as two top teams battle it out on the great issues of the day and respond to your interventions.

Remember it is you who decide whether The Ayes Have It! in this Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh production.”




