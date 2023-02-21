Synergy Theatre Project's HE SAID SHE SAID Forms Centrepiece of Kiln Theatre's First Ever Schools' Week

Synergy Theatre Project's production He Said She Said by Magero Otieno-Magero, will be the centrepiece of Kiln Theatre's inaugural Schools' Week from 7 - 10 March, as part of Kiln's upcoming spring Creative Engagement programming.

Performed and stage managed by a company of professionals and ex-prisoners, He Said She Said is aimed at teenage audiences for young people in school Years 9 and 10. The presentation of the production at the Kiln follows a two-week tour of secondary schools in the boroughs of Harrow, Ealing, Brent and Hammersmith and Fulham from 20 February.

The multi-award winning Synergy Theatre Project aims to inspire change through ground-breaking work across theatre and the criminal justice system. Their programme of artistic work harnesses the energy and life experiences of participants - prisoners, ex-prisoners, young offenders, and young people at risk of offending.

Directed by Synergy's founder and Artistic Director, Esther Baker, He Said She Said fuses dialogue, verse and drill exploring how social media platforms can be used and misused to share information and escalate conflict.

Following Schools' Week, which includes both schools' and public performances of He Said She Said, there will be a live streamed event of the production at 11.00am on 14 March, followed by a live Q&A with the cast and creative team.

For more information on the streamed event, please go to https://www.synergytheatreproject.co.uk/whats-on/synergy-at-home/

Synergy Theatre Project presents

HE SAID SHE SAID

By Magero Otieno-Magero

7 - 11 March 2023

Kiln Theatre

Directed by Esther Baker; Set Design by Katy McPhee Lighting Design by Tony Simpson;

Sound Design by Sarah Weltman

Cast: Jermaine Freeman (Andre); LJ Johnson (Kayla); Farshid Rokey (Yusuf) and Megan Samuel (Denise)

"If that video gets out it could ruin my world"

Encouraged by Denise, Kayla posts a snap with Yusuf to make Dre want her, but when it goes viral social rumour turns into dangerous reality.

He Said She Said fuses dialogue, verse and drill exploring how social media platforms can be used and misused to share information and escalate conflict.

Age guidance: 13+

Duration: approximately 40 minutes followed by a post-show Q&A

He Said She Said is generously supported by John Lyon's Charity, Harrow School, Young Harrow Foundation and Peter Sowerby Foundation.

Kiln Theatre

269 Kilburn High Road, London, UK, NW6 7JR

Schools' performances: Tues 7 - Fri 10 March at 2.30pm

Public performances: Fri 10 and Sat 11 March at 7.30pm, and Sat matinee at 2.30pm

Tickets for He Said She Said can be booked online or via the Box Office. Tickets are free for schools.

Public performances: £5 Under 26, £10-£15 General tickets

To book for a session please contact Minding the Gap & Schools Manager ImogenFletcher@kilntheatre.com. Sessions are free, but space is limited. Box Office: 020 7328 1000.