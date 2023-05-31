Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Book by 11 June to get tickets from just £25

By:
Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on Guys & Dolls

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner

Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace.

Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on Guys & Dolls

Was £47 - Now £25

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday from 22nd May 2023 - 13th July 2023.
(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)



Review Roundup: Nicholas Hytners Immersive GUYS & DOLLS Photo
Review Roundup: Nicholas Hytner's Immersive GUYS & DOLLS

Guys and Dolls is now playing at the Bridge Theatre! The production runs from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023. Read reviews for the production!

Photos: First Look at Nicholas Hytners Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS Photo
Photos: First Look at Nicholas Hytner's Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS

Guys and Dolls is now playing at the Bridge Theatre! The production runs from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023. Check out all new photos here!


