Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on Guys & Dolls

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner.



Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace.

Was £47 - Now £25



Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday from 22nd May 2023 - 13th July 2023.

(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)