Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Book by 11 June to get tickets from just £25
POPULAR
The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner.
Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace.
Summer Theatre Sale: Save up to 53% on Guys & Dolls
Was £47 - Now £25
Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday from 22nd May 2023 - 13th July 2023.
(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You