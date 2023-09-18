Show Of The Week: Save Up To 47% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Show Of The Week: Save Up To 47% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Show Of The Week: Tickets From £25 for Guys & Dolls

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner. 

Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. 

Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area. 

Guys & Dolls Tickets from £25.00

Offers and Validity: 

Was £36 - Now £25 (seated)
Was £48 - Now £30 (standing)
Was £66 - Now £35 (seated)
Was £83 - Now £45 (seated)

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday from 18 September 2023 - 05 November 2023.
(Excl. Friday - Saturday performances and 24-29 October 2023)

Guys & Dolls is currently playing at the Bridge Theatre




RELATED STORIES

1
Swing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS Photo
Swing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS

Swing actor Callum Bell stepped into the lead role of Nicely Nicely Johnson in GUYS & DOLLS at The Bridge Theatre without any rehearsal. Read about how Bell's last-minute performance saved the show and delighted the audience.

2
Review Roundup: Nicholas Hytners Immersive GUYS & DOLLS Photo
Review Roundup: Nicholas Hytner's Immersive GUYS & DOLLS

Guys and Dolls is now playing at the Bridge Theatre! The production runs from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023. Read reviews for the production!

3
Photos: First Look at Nicholas Hytners Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS Photo
Photos: First Look at Nicholas Hytner's Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS

Guys and Dolls is now playing at the Bridge Theatre! The production runs from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023. Check out all new photos here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

