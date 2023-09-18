Show Of The Week: Save Up To 47% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Show Of The Week: Tickets From £25 for Guys & Dolls

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner.



Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more.



Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.

Guys & Dolls Tickets from £25.00

Offers and Validity:

Was £36 - Now £25 (seated)

Was £48 - Now £30 (standing)

Was £66 - Now £35 (seated)

Was £83 - Now £45 (seated)



Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday from 18 September 2023 - 05 November 2023.

(Excl. Friday - Saturday performances and 24-29 October 2023)

Guys & Dolls is currently playing at the Bridge Theatre