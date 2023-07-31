Interview: 'I Wasn't Expecting It To Be This Much Fun!': Actor Owain Arthur on Fresh Challenges, His Stage Return and Joining GUYS & DOLLS

BroadwayWorld UK recently caught up with actor Owain Arthur, who has just taken over the role of Nathan Detroit in Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre.

We discussed what it has been like for him to return to the stage after a decade, being a part of a show that throws you into the world of NYC, and what he hopes audiences take away from the show.

What made you want to be involved in this production of Guys & Dolls?

The fact that the production is mind-blowingly brilliant is the main reason I wanted to join! Although the fact that the standard is so high . . . It was quite a daunting prospect to come in, but I'm glad I've done it. But it was a challenge because it's been nearly 10 years since I've set foot on the stage. Also, I've never done a musical before! So I'm really happy that I'm giving myself a fresh challenge, which means it's fresh in my bones and it keeps me on my toes. It's really, really exciting.

What's it like having your first musical be an immersive production? That must be interesting!

I know! [Laughs] To be perfectly honest with you, I haven't really had a chance to think about it. But when the house is packed, and you're trying to make your way onto stage on time, that is a challenge. So sometimes there's a panic that happens. Luckily, Nathan Detroit’s character is under pressure the entire way through, so having that pressure to go onto stage actually sets the tone in me and in Nathan as well. Again, it's a challenge, but it's so exciting!

It is the most exciting space I have ever played in, without a shadow of a doubt. Last night actually, there was a scene between myself and Marisha Wallace, who plays Adelaide, a moment when Nathan is touched by a letter from his mother-in-law, Adelaide's mother. It's a turning point for Nathan in the play, to look at his love for the first time and give her more thought and care. And as that moment landed on me, somebody from the audience also went, “Oh,” and was with me the whole way, so I felt it! And because this person was right underneath my nose, I was able to go, “I know.” Which then creates and solidifies this exciting connection between the stage and the audience. Without putting that audience member under pressure, it was just so exciting. And that's something you don't get when there's a fourth wall. Also, there's nowhere to hide! You can't phone anything in. You can't hide any sins. If you make a mistake, it's there, which adds on to the pressure, and I love it. Absolutely love it.

What has it been like with the audience being a part of the show?

That's usually the case anyway, but it's even more so with this show. The street, Broadway, is created! And I was fortunate enough to watch the show before I took over many times, and the second you step into the space, whether you're seated or in the immersive space, there's an excitement about it. There's a real vibrancy about the stage and the space and you feel like you're in the streets. And I can speak from experience being an audience member in that space.

You've got cast members walking past you, communicating with you, and singing to you. And they sell hot dogs there, so the smell of hot dogs wafts past you sometimes! I love New York anyway, but to kind of be in New York every night, it's as exciting as it can be in this space. It's so clever and live. It's something I've never experienced before as an audience member and as a cast member. So it really is one of a kind, and I don’t think it's ever been done like this before. Certainly not as well as this, anyway! [Laughs]

How does it feel to be taking such a classic musical and bringing it to the present day?

The musical, it holds its own. It works today. And in the way our world has changed in the past 10 years, it seems more true now than it would have been 20 years ago. There've been slight adjustments made, slight tweaks that make it a level playing field. And actually, the women in this play are strong and that's something I felt quite strongly about whilst discovering Nathan Detroit and Adelaide’s relationship. She's in control. We both love each other immensely and passionately, with a lot of lust, every single time. And I was keen to give Adelaide the power. It was already set by Danny, but it was something that Marisha and I have worked on. It enhances people's faults, their innocence, and insecurities, and enhances them, but also shows people's strengths with lots of fun.

I’m fortunate enough that there's a lot of comedy in Nathan Detroit’s role and there's a comedy of errors in there as well. So there's quite a deep message in there if you analyse it. If you're looking for it, it's all there. And what's wonderful about Nick Hytner and his direction is that it has to be truthful. There's no frills around it. If you start playing to the audience, if you don't believe what you're saying or the situation that you are in, then it just doesn't work. Having Nick’s eye analyzing that is why this show is so special.

Do you have any favourite scenes to play?

All of them, and I'm discovering them as I go! Last week, although a daunting week at the beginning, has now flowered and blossomed into something live, exciting, and eye-catching. I just enjoy every moment of being on stage and being in the wings, because the cast, and the whole staff of the theatre, is wonderful. I'm friends with everyone and everyone is friends with each other. And it's quite rare, apparently, in musicals, for everybody to be getting along so well, but they genuinely are! [Laughs] And Danny has been fantastic in handing the role over, the company have been so welcoming, and I feel very blessed to be able to go to work. And of course, the theatre is right by Tower Bridge! So when you step out the theatre, you've got this wonderful piece of history right in front of you. Especially with the weather like it is now, it's a great trip to the theatre.

Has there been anything different to what you expected when going into the role?

I'm not sure if I've had time to answer that question, to be perfectly honest! It's been a very intense few weeks. I've just completely immersed myself into the show. I suppose I wasn't expecting it to be this much fun! I wasn't expecting to have the buzz that I feel at the end of the show and to feel okay with dancing with an entire audience at the end of the show as well! So the audience are invited in right at the end of the show, and it's just such a good feeling. I think this show should be on the NHS. I think it makes people feel so happy. It should be a treatment for sadness.

What do you hope audiences take away from Guys & Dolls?

Happiness. You hear people talking on your way home sometimes, and all I can hear is people having experienced something completely new. If you're a regular theatregoer, then this is so exciting. If it's your first time in theatre . . . I saw a young girl with her palms on the stage and her chin resting on the palms, looking up at Adelaide sing. I could see the astonishment in her eyes. I know that this girl will never forget this experience. I could see her looking up to Marisha on stage and it was just a moment of pride, of being able to be a part of that and being able to create a memory that people will just never forget.

And how would you describe Guys & Dolls in one word?

Game-changer - With the hyphen! [Laughs]

Guys & Dolls runs at the Bridge Theatre with tickets available to book through 24 February 2024.

