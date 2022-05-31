Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Summer Theatre Exclusive: Tickets For LIFE OF PI From Just £25

See the epic adventure on stage this summer

May. 31, 2022  

Life of Pi

Exclusive: tickets from just £25 for Life of Pi!

See the West End sensation for an exclusive price.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive? Winner of 5 Olivier Awards, including 'Best New Play', Life of Pi is based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - the smash hit adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

Exclusive ticket prices are valid Monday to Thursday until 21 July & 03/06 - 05/06.
(Excl. Friday and Sunday performances).

Book by 6 June.





