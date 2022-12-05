Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Before October 31st

Voting ends December 31, 2022.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West End Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Accessibility Champion
Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022

Best Cabaret
Jenna Russell - JENNA RUSSELL - Cadogan Hall

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Classical / Opera Performer
Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum

Best Classical / Opera Production
THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Immersive Production
DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Courtney Stapleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Play
PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production
WAITRESS - Touring

Best Newcomer
Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Off-West End Theatre
The Other Palace

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace

Best Regional Theatre
Curve Theatre - Leicester

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Special Event
SIX Live Recording Vaudeville

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Zoe Birkett - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre



