Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Before October 31st
Voting ends December 31, 2022.
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West End Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Accessibility Champion
Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022
Best Cabaret
Jenna Russell - JENNA RUSSELL - Cadogan Hall
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Classical / Opera Performer
Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum
Best Classical / Opera Production
THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Immersive Production
DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Courtney Stapleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best New Production of a Musical
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best New Production of a Play
PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Regional or Touring Production
WAITRESS - Touring
Best Newcomer
Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Off-West End Theatre
The Other Palace
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace
Best Regional Theatre
Curve Theatre - Leicester
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Special Event
SIX Live Recording Vaudeville
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Zoe Birkett - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse
Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre