Streatham Space Project Hosts 'Come Through'

Streatham Space Project is hosting Come Through, a multi-arts festival for young creatives, Sept 16th - Dec 6th, 2023. The festival will encourage local, young creatives to try something new, find fresh collaborators and grow their artistry through music, spoken word and visual art events. Come and try out each event at our Festival Opener on Sept 16th, hone your skills with us over the next couple of months and by December, you could be headlining!

Come Through features shows, workshops and open-mics from South London's hottest young artists and producers, including: UK Hip-hop/Drill open mic night Tracks on Tap; interactive painting classes from Portland & Pals' Sip & Paint; spoken word and comedy from Poetic Unity's The Laugh Word; and chill vibes and performances from A Night with Lara and Caleb: The Lab.

Creative Director, Tash Brown, says: "We're so excited that Come Through will be supporting local young artists and creatives to meet each other and try something new in a safe and fun environment. The festival's four featured events have all become popular with young people here at Streatham Space Project, and the hope for Come Through is that each event's audiences will cross-pollinate and discover something new, while honing their own artistic skills along the way."

Who's Playing?

Tracks on Tap:

Tracks on Tap are known as London's most supportive community for up-and-coming hip hop, grime and drill artists. They help to bring young artists from page to stage - supporting them online and helping them develop in real life through live performance. There are open mic spots available at every show and from there you could be selected to be a support act or headline the next event!

Tracks on Tap have been mentioned in GQ Magazine and on Kiss FM. They will be playing at Come Through on: Sept 16th, Sept 21st, Nov 9th & Dec 2nd.

Portland + Pals Sip & Paint:

Cam Portland is an abstract expressionist artist based in South London. His work predominantly speaks to culture, identity and social issues. Portland+Pals Sip & Paint was a concept Cam and his friends came up with to influence more Black people and POC to get involved with indoor creative activities.

This isn't your typical paint in silence art lesson! No more stuffy classrooms with Beethoven spilling through the speakers. Prepare to set your creativity free in a welcoming, vibrant social environment in the heart of South London.

All the equipment and materials you'll need will be provided by Cam and his team, so all you need to bring is your best outfit, creativity and good energy. Sip & Paint is a Beginner-friendly event so no need to panic if you're not the next Picasso. Events on Sept 16th, Sept 28th, Oct 26th & Dec 2nd. Plus, the artworks you create could be featured in Portland + Pals' Exhibition at SSP from Dec 6th!

Poetic Unity's The Laugh Word + performance workshop:

Poetic Unity is a Brixton based charity that provides support and services for children and young people aged 10-30 years old across the UK. Their vision is to give young people a voice and to empower them to reach their highest potential. They use poetry as a tool to support young people's mental health, education, personal development, physical health, and community cohesion.

Poetic Unity's The Laugh Word is a comedy and spoken word event, featuring some of the best UK poets and comedians! Playing at Come Through on Sept 16th, Sept 24th, Oct 29th, Nov 26th & Dec 2nd. Plus, if you are a budding poet interested in building your writing skills and improving your stage presence, Poetic Unity is offering a free performance and development workshop on Oct 11th!

An Evening with Lara and Caleb: The Lab

Local Streatham performers Lara Grace Ilori & Caleb Obediah began their An Evening with Lara & Caleb events at Streatham Space Project last year. So far their events have all sold out! The Lab is a night of performances of strictly original material: live music, spoken word, movement and more. Expect intimate vibes, bean bags and Queen K's jollof rice, with the opportunity to jump on the mic yourself. DJ to be announced.

An Evening with Lara and Caleb: The Lab plays at Come Through festival on Sept 16th, Nov 11th & Dec 2nd. They will also be hosting a free Creative Networking Event at SSP on Sept 27th for artists to get to know each other and chat through creative ideas.