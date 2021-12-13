Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS Will Open at Theatre Royal Bath in August 2022

INTO THE WOODS, the legendary Stephen Sondheim musical, with book by James Lapine, is brought to life in a startling new production which opens at Theatre Royal Bath from 19 August 2022.

Tickets go on sale to priority bookers from 11am on Monday 13 December 2021 and are on general sale from 10am on Monday 20 December 2021 via theatreroyal.org.uk.

Presented by Scenario Two and Theatre Royal Bath Productions, this eagerly anticipated production of INTO THE WOODS brings together a world-class, multi award-winning creative team including iconic stage and film director Terry Gilliam, co-director and choreographer Leah Hausman, designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Antony McDonald, video designer Will Duke, sound designer Paul Groothuis, and casting director David Grindrod.

Weaving together many of the Grimm Brothers much-loved tales, INTO THE WOODS takes you deep inside the pages of Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and other stories to see what really happens when we achieve our 'happy ever after'?

A baker and his wife desperately yearn to have a child but have been cursed by the Witch who lives next door, thanks to the actions of the baker's father. The only way to lift the curse is to find four obscures yet strangely familiar items - a cow as white as milk, a slipper as pure as gold, a cape as red as blood and a hair as yellow as corn. With only three nights to find them before the curse becomes irreversible, the couple head deep into the mysterious nearby woods only to discover more about themselves than they might ever have expected...

One of the most famous musicals of the modern era, winner of the Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book, a Tony Award for Best Revival in 2002, an Olivier Award for the best musical revival in the 2011 and in recent years made into a Hollywood movie starring Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp, INTO THE WOODS is a captivating, witty and entertaining musical adventure for audiences of all ages.

Terry Gilliam came to fame as the surreal artist behind many of the Monty Python Flying Circus images of the late sixties and early seventies. In 2009, he was presented with the BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award for a film career which has included the visually stunning Brazil, Twelve Monkeys, Time Bandits, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and the Oscar-winning The Fisher King. He has also directed to critical acclaim The Damnation of Faust and Benvenuto Cellini for English National Opera, productions which travelled across Europe.

Scenario Two co-director John Berry said: "Stephen Sondheim's recent death has led to a worldwide outpouring of love and appreciation for his unique genius. We feel privileged to be working on this wonderful work and we are extremely grateful to Steve and James Lapine for their support as we searched for a new home for this production.

Scenario Two co-director Anthony Lilley said "We are thrilled that this collaboration with our new partners Theatre Royal Bath will mean that this production of Into the Woods can now finally be seen by Stephen Sondheim's huge UK fan base"

