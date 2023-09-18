Stephen Schwartz Confirms London Revival of THE BAKER'S WIFE in 2024

The show will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2024

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Interview: 'Creating This Work Has Forced Me to Completely Rethink Directing For The Stage Photo 3 Interview: Director Sam Yates on Embracing New Dimensions in VANYA
London Theatre Week Extended to 10 September! Photo 4 London Theatre Week Extended to 10 September!

Stephen Schwartz Confirms London Revival of THE BAKER'S WIFE in 2024

Composer Stephen Schwartz has revealed that his 1976 musical The Baker’s Wife will receive a major London revival next summer.

Speaking at the Schwartz at 75 concert, held on Sunday (17 September) at the Lyric Theatre, he confirmed that a new production will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2024.

It features music and lyrics by Schwartz, and a book by Joseph Stein. The show has never run on Broadway, but received a West End premiere in 1989, directed by Trevor Nunn. It ran in London at the Union Theatre in 2011.

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, the show is set in a French village where a baker’s wife causes a scandal by falling in love with a younger man.

Photo credit: Natalie Powers



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsal for CAKE at the Lyric Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsal for CAKE at the Lyric Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for the limited West End run of Cake at the Lyric Theatre. Check out the photos here!

2
Catherine Tyldesley, Danny Hatchard, and More Join the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE M Photo
Catherine Tyldesley, Danny Hatchard, and More Join the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has announced initial casting for the production's first ever UK & Ireland tour in 2024 with tickets on sale now! Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets for a tour stop near you here!

3
Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London Photo
Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure, a new, original story from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema, has released new trailer, inviting you to step into the magical world of Wishmas. Watch the video here!

4
Show Of The Week: Save Up To 47% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre Photo
Show Of The Week: Save Up To 47% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Show Of The Week: Tickets From £25 for Guys & Dolls. The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Show Of The Week: Save Up To 47% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge TheatreShow Of The Week: Save Up To 47% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre
Women in Theatre Lab Launched to Support Female Playwrights in UKWomen in Theatre Lab Launched to Support Female Playwrights in UK
Photos: First Look at The Old Vic's PYGMALION with Patsy Ferran and Bertie CarvelPhotos: First Look at The Old Vic's PYGMALION with Patsy Ferran and Bertie Carvel
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for THE OLD MAN & THE POOLLondon Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for THE OLD MAN & THE POOL

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
CHICAGO

Recommended For You