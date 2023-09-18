Stephen Schwartz Confirms London Revival of THE BAKER'S WIFE in 2024

Composer Stephen Schwartz has revealed that his 1976 musical The Baker’s Wife will receive a major London revival next summer.

Speaking at the Schwartz at 75 concert, held on Sunday (17 September) at the Lyric Theatre, he confirmed that a new production will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2024.

It features music and lyrics by Schwartz, and a book by Joseph Stein. The show has never run on Broadway, but received a West End premiere in 1989, directed by Trevor Nunn. It ran in London at the Union Theatre in 2011.

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, the show is set in a French village where a baker’s wife causes a scandal by falling in love with a younger man.

Photo credit: Natalie Powers