Southwark Playhouse Celebrates 30th Birthday With £5 Tickets for 24 Hours

Southwark Playhouse is celebrating its 30th birthday by offering a limited number of £5 tickets for 24 hours only.

Their first ever performance in 1993 was called Mandragola and tickets were just £5.

Southwark Playhouse has been creating and presenting theatre for 30 years, championing and showcasing work by a diverse array of new/emerging artists and companies. We pride ourselves on being firmly rooted in the community, being both a creative hub and home for local people. With an impressive turnover of shows, hosting and presenting up to 35 productions, along with multiple one-off events throughout the year, we are incredibly proud of our theatre's long history.

Image Credit: Southwark Playhouse