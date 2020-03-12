Social Roundup: Reaction To The Casting Of Fra Fee In BREAKFAST ON PLUTO

As we've previously reported, actor Fra Fee has been cast in the role of a transgender woman in musical Breakfast on Pluto. Co-producers Landmark Productions, Galway International Arts Festival, the Birmingham Repertory Theatre and the Donmar Warehouse issued a joint statement defending the decision, but transgender actress Kate O'Donnell has chosen to leave the production.

In response to the latter development, the co-producers today (12 March) said the following: "The partners offered Kate O'Donnell the role of Ma Braden in line with their usual casting processes. Kate declined the role and we all respect her decision."

There has been plenty of reaction on social media, with many disappointed by the decision not to cast a trans actor in the pivotal role of protagonist Patrick/Pussy. Here are some of the responses on Twitter.

re Breakfast on Pluto: imagine if the (cis) people making programming decisions actually understood what it might mean to put on something from the trans canon of work, and viewed it as an opportunity to centre &platform trans artists? instead of just profiting from the art? wild - Rafaella Marcus (@RafaellaMarcus) March 9, 2020

So disheartened to see the #breakfastonpluto casting decision.



Trans characters should be played by trans actors, it is so important. Especially in this hostile climate. - temi wilkey ✨ (@twilkeyway) March 9, 2020

The most annoying thing re: #breakfastonpluto casting decision is that ofc we would complain, it's just a wrong decision. But now we are in the cycle of only ever seen in this industry when a controversy occurs. This was predictable. You could've just done the work to avoid this. - Travis (@travisalabanza) March 9, 2020

Completely missing the point. STOP perpetuating the idea that trans women are men in dresses. If you saw a variety of trans actors why didn't you cast them? We are talented. Start taking us seriously and help us. You should have NEVER seen any cis men. #breakfastonpluto https://t.co/PHqrcKu8WB - Harrison Knights (@HazKnights) March 10, 2020

if you can't cast the play, don't do the play! (also, they definitely could've) https://t.co/Fcgs89XJA9 - Hailey Bachrach (@hbachrach) March 10, 2020

it would've been a really simple and gratifying step for the donmar and the rep to cast a trans actor in this role...and yet!!! https://t.co/BrVj2KbN2a - ava wong davies (@avawongdavies) March 9, 2020

It is deeply depressing that we still can't make place for trans performers on our stages, let alone in their own stories. 'Consultancy' doesn't make up for lived experience nor erasure. It's 2020 and this stuff CANNOT keep happening! https://t.co/Kn3I9reMCP - Katie Greenall (@Katie_Greenall) March 9, 2020

I agree with former cast member @kateodonnellx who bravely opted out of the production off the back of the lead casting. This isn't just about an uproar in the trans community we all share a responsibility in our theatre making, as audiences too. I was equally disappointed to see https://t.co/tv0LamwQdv - TOM LLOYD (@TomNLloyd) March 10, 2020

Before slamming the casting of @frafee in 'Breakfast on Pluto' @DonmarWarehouse, people should read the original book.



It's about a cis man experimenting with gender fluidity - NOT identifying as trans.



LGBTQIA+ community - we need to stop attacking each other. Please. ?️‍??️‍⚧️❤️ - Claire Rivers (@ClaireERivers) March 11, 2020

I watched "Breakfast on Pluto" in 2010 for the first time. Being less aware of everything regarding trans people and being ignorant af, I mostly focused on the mesmerizing performance of Cillian Murphy as the main character (a trans woman beginning her transition). https://t.co/Jf5tvJEwCg - Good Round to Boy Ratio (@A_hungry_Fool) March 10, 2020

Due to recent casting we thought we'd show you the trans talent that's out there. First up @EatonKentJo singing Another Life from Bridges of Madison County https://t.co/HT7qlGWYli #TransIsBeautiful #breakfastonpluto - TVC (@TVC_LDN) March 9, 2020

