Article Pixel Mar. 12, 2020  
Social Roundup: Reaction To The Casting Of Fra Fee In BREAKFAST ON PLUTO

As we've previously reported, actor Fra Fee has been cast in the role of a transgender woman in musical Breakfast on Pluto. Co-producers Landmark Productions, Galway International Arts Festival, the Birmingham Repertory Theatre and the Donmar Warehouse issued a joint statement defending the decision, but transgender actress Kate O'Donnell has chosen to leave the production.

In response to the latter development, the co-producers today (12 March) said the following: "The partners offered Kate O'Donnell the role of Ma Braden in line with their usual casting processes. Kate declined the role and we all respect her decision."

There has been plenty of reaction on social media, with many disappointed by the decision not to cast a trans actor in the pivotal role of protagonist Patrick/Pussy. Here are some of the responses on Twitter.

