Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Social Roundup: Pantomime Dames March to Raise Awareness About the Plight of the Theatre Industry

Article Pixel

The march was planned to draw attention to the lack of government support for the performing arts.

Sep. 30, 2020  

Pantomime dames are marching through London today, September 30, to raise awareness about the plight facing the theatre industry and its workers.

The march was planned to draw attention to the lack of government support for the performing arts.

The socially distanced Panto Parade departed from Cambridge Circus at 10am this morning.

Check out some photos and videos in the social media posts below!

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!
  • Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE: WOMEN OF BROADWAY With Lupone, Benanti & Williams
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Peter Cincotti - Heart of the City at Birdland Jazz
  • Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!