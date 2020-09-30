Social Roundup: Pantomime Dames March to Raise Awareness About the Plight of the Theatre Industry

The march was planned to draw attention to the lack of government support for the performing arts.

Pantomime dames are marching through London today, September 30, to raise awareness about the plight facing the theatre industry and its workers.

The socially distanced Panto Parade departed from Cambridge Circus at 10am this morning.

Check out some photos and videos in the social media posts below!

Panto dames climb the Column to demand more support from the government for theatres & those that work in the arts industry @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/eFScmwbuke - Chloe Keedy (@ChloeKeedyITV) September 30, 2020

Amazing



Panto Dames are marching through town highlighting the plight facing the theatre industry and its workers ? #PantoParade pic.twitter.com/IldkE2tNvu - Carl Woodward (@mrCarlWoodward) September 30, 2020

The #PantoParade has reached Trafalgar Square!



Join our Four Pillars stream of the rally on YouTube ? https://t.co/WqMkwcBaCD pic.twitter.com/fJXlUbCIC5 - Equity (@EquityUK) September 30, 2020

Awesome photos coming from #pantoparade now as @EquityUK members demand support for creative sector workers aoe?? @paulwfleming pic.twitter.com/jBihKporSD - Shelly Asquith (@ShellyAsquith) September 30, 2020

Great to join creative workers in Parliament Square ahead of #PMQs



With no new support for most members of the #Excluded in the Chancellor's statement last week, we must keep fighting for UK theatre & all our creative industries.



Failing to act is not an option #PantoParade pic.twitter.com/lqI3tGxaxN - Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) September 30, 2020

Fabulous demo today with panto dames calling for support from @RishiSunak.



Many in the arts have been completely excluded from UK Government support packages, and can't go back to work due to Coronavirus restrictions. #PantoParade #ExcludedUK pic.twitter.com/FBX9VfPmrP - Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) September 30, 2020

I'm wearing red for @bectu #PantoParade WE ARE VIABLE!!



?? ?Take part in the #PantoParade virtually if you can't be in central London today:



1. Write to your #MP and ask them to support theatre and the arts ?https://t.co/9BQEOEPZGo #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/rmFIdo9DTh - Zoe Barnes (@ZoeBarnes94) September 30, 2020

