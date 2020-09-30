Social Roundup: Pantomime Dames March to Raise Awareness About the Plight of the Theatre Industry
The march was planned to draw attention to the lack of government support for the performing arts.
Pantomime dames are marching through London today, September 30, to raise awareness about the plight facing the theatre industry and its workers.
The socially distanced Panto Parade departed from Cambridge Circus at 10am this morning.
Check out some photos and videos in the social media posts below!
Panto dames climb the Column to demand more support from the government for theatres & those that work in the arts industry @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/eFScmwbuke- Chloe Keedy (@ChloeKeedyITV) September 30, 2020
Amazing- Carl Woodward (@mrCarlWoodward) September 30, 2020
Panto Dames are marching through town highlighting the plight facing the theatre industry and its workers ? #PantoParade pic.twitter.com/IldkE2tNvu
We're off! Taking part in the #PantoParade as part of the @WeMakeEventsoff Global Day Of Action. #FreelancersMakeTheatreWork#WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/OE0RjpNuV9- Freelancers Make Theatre Work (@FreelancersMake) September 30, 2020
Hey, @OliverDowden, @RishiSunak, @BorisJohnson.- Freelancers Make Theatre Work (@FreelancersMake) September 30, 2020
Are you behind us?#PantoParade#FreelancersMakeTheatreWork#ExcludedUK #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/Vk7HKo8jK9
#PantoParade and Proud!! #FreelancersMakeTheatreWork#WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/UEoQ1kjfhX- Freelancers Make Theatre Work (@FreelancersMake) September 30, 2020
We will not be silenced aoe? #PantoParade #WeMakeEvents #ExcludedUK @RishiSunak @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/iD8gGfbO1c- Bectu (@bectu) September 30, 2020
The #PantoParade has reached Trafalgar Square!- Equity (@EquityUK) September 30, 2020
Join our Four Pillars stream of the rally on YouTube ? https://t.co/WqMkwcBaCD pic.twitter.com/fJXlUbCIC5
Up and at it with our brilliant members @EquityUK @bectu #pantoparade pic.twitter.com/sd429lw4FX- Louise McMullan (@LaoiseachSmurph) September 30, 2020
Saving the theatres this morning, one dame at a time... @theJeremyVine @finty_williams @WillGompertzBBC @cathieharvey @RevRichardColes @Paul0Evans1 @PaulChahidi @bectu @equityuk #PantoParade #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/JsFroTrIkl- Paul Clarke (@paul_clarke) September 30, 2020
Today we salute and pray for all those taking part in the #PantoParade #WeMakeEvents #ExcludedUK pic.twitter.com/I71MjJNcbz- TheatreChaplaincyUK (@TCUKchaplains) September 30, 2020
Awesome photos coming from #pantoparade now as @EquityUK members demand support for creative sector workers aoe?? @paulwfleming pic.twitter.com/jBihKporSD- Shelly Asquith (@ShellyAsquith) September 30, 2020
Great to join creative workers in Parliament Square ahead of #PMQs- Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) September 30, 2020
With no new support for most members of the #Excluded in the Chancellor's statement last week, we must keep fighting for UK theatre & all our creative industries.
Failing to act is not an option #PantoParade pic.twitter.com/lqI3tGxaxN
#PantoParade is gathering ??a??i?????a??i??? pic.twitter.com/npS2AYnw37- Philippa Childs (@philippachilds) September 30, 2020
Fabulous demo today with panto dames calling for support from @RishiSunak.- Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) September 30, 2020
Many in the arts have been completely excluded from UK Government support packages, and can't go back to work due to Coronavirus restrictions. #PantoParade #ExcludedUK pic.twitter.com/FBX9VfPmrP
I'm wearing red for @bectu #PantoParade WE ARE VIABLE!!- Zoe Barnes (@ZoeBarnes94) September 30, 2020
?? ?Take part in the #PantoParade virtually if you can't be in central London today:
1. Write to your #MP and ask them to support theatre and the arts ?https://t.co/9BQEOEPZGo #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/rmFIdo9DTh