SoHo Playhouse Jr Season to Launch with Youth Theater Shows

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In the first dedicated youth season from SoHo Playhouse, the New York venue is launching SoHo Playhouse Jr. to bring top-tier children's theater and performing arts education to Lower Manhattan. Kicking off with a free community Open House on September 19th with activities for all, the historic venue is presenting an all-ages lineup of shows featuring international acts, world-class puppet theater, and new works.

With global circus sensation The Secret Circus Musical leading the season alongside world-renowned acts like Doktor Kaboom and a new musical adaptation of Storytime Chess by Broadway writer Rebekah Melocik (How to Dance in Ohio), the season showcases local puppet companies WonderSpark Puppets and Yanniv Franks alongside new works by playwright Nandita Shenoy. Beyond the mainstage, young performers aged 6–18 will take part in acting, comedy, and musical theater classes taught by working professionals directly on the same Off-Broadway stage that hosted Fleabag.

Welcoming families from across Manhattan, the free Open House event will combine live entertainment, hands-on activities, and community connection. Guests of all ages can take guided tours of the venue and explore its historic spaces while learning secrets of the stage. Interactive workshops will feature puppeteers and circus performers demonstrating how puppets are constructed and teaching children how to juggle. In partnership with neighboring charity God's Love We Deliver, young visitors can participate in a special community initiative by writing letters to be hand-delivered alongside hot meals to New Yorkers in need. To capture the memory, families will also have access to an on-stage photo booth to take pictures on the Off-Broadway stage.

SoHo Playhouse Jr. launches its season with The Secret Circus Musical (26 Sept – 4 Oct), an all-ages circus extravaganza for your inner and outer child. In this emotion-driven spectacle, feelings have been outlawed, prompting a gregarious rock 'n' roll ringleader and their circus friends to establish an underground Big Top, creating a place for freedom and self-expression that is welcoming to all identities, person or puppet.

Next, puppet artist Yanniv Franks brings Garbanzo the Gentle Caveman (10 Oct – 11 Oct), an original puppet musical celebrating the power of a gentle heart. Combining glove, rod, and shadow puppetry, the show follows Garbanzo, a gentle caveman who longs for a world where all beings live in harmony, as he teams up with a nomadic cavewoman named Fava to tap into his creativity and discover the strength within kindness.

Following this, SoHo Playhouse Jr. presents a staged reading of Chesslandia: The Musical (16 Oct – 17 Oct). Brought to you by Rebekah Melocik, creator of Broadway's How to Dance in Ohio, and adapted from the characters of Storytime Chess, this brand-new production reimagines an ancient game through engaging storytelling that will have kids laughing and learning.

Later in the fall, WonderSpark Puppets presents The Lion and the Mouse (14 Nov – 15 Nov), bringing Aesop's 3,000-year-old fables to life for a new generation. Driven by a mission to spread joy, spark imagination, and share laughter through high-quality puppetry, the company delivers a magical, fresh interpretation of these classic tales.

Rounding out November is The Very Lonely Dinosaur (20 Nov – 21 Nov), an original heartwarming play by Nandita Shenoy. The story centres on a child and their imaginary companion, a dinosaur who does not understand why no one wants to be his friend, teaching young audiences valuable lessons on what it means to get along.

The season concludes with Doktor Kaboom: Man of Science! (16 Jan – 17 Jan), an interactive, comedy-infused show proving that science is both fun and hilarious. Blending top-notch comedy and improvisational science experiments with a unique style, Doktor Kaboom keeps crowds riveted with interest while involving, exciting, educating, and entertaining both kids and parents.

Beyond mainstage productions, SoHo Playhouse Jr. offers interactive after-school classes and summer programs designed for children ages 6–18. Taught by professional NYC actors, writers, and working performers, the curriculum covers acting, improv, comedy, storytelling, and musical theater. Held directly on SoHo Playhouse's stage rather than in a standard classroom, the supportive programs focus on play, collaboration, and stage presence. Groups are kept small, capped at 15 students, to ensure personalised instruction, culminate in live original performances on stage, and welcome participants of all experience levels.

Creative producer Kevin James Doyle said, “SoHo Playhouse Jr. stems from a lifelong belief in the transformative power of live performance for young audiences, Having performed in children's theater and taught chess and guitar to kids in New York City for over 15 years, my top priority coming to SoHo Playhouse was ensuring affordable, world-class theater is accessible to local families. New York is home to so many incredible children's theater companies, bringing their exceptional work to our stage for weekend matinees creates a natural, vibrant home for the next generation of theatergoers. We want to provide that initial spark of imagination for kids today, right here in Lower Manhattan.”

SoHo Playhouse prides itself on supporting and showcasing work that changes minds, encourages discussion, and opens hearts. Their mission is to create and showcase groundbreaking new theater from diverse voices and artists from across the globe. An Off-Broadway theater for local and International Artists to share their messages with the world, it works in symbiosis between stage and digital to keep Off-Broadway alive. Darren Lee Cole joined the venue as artistic director in 2004, and since 2007 it has produced the International Fringe Encore Series, providing opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals. 15 Vandam Street, which became a theater in 1961, was built 200 years ago in 1826.

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