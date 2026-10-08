Small Doses to Launch Monthly Musical Theatre Showcase in Soho

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Fresh Ideas. New Songs. Live House Band.

Theatre company :DELIRIUM: has announced the launch of SMALL DOSES, a new monthly musical theatre showcase celebrating original writing and providing a platform for new work to be shared with live audiences.

Launching on Thursday 29 October 2026 at Comptons in the heart of Soho, SMALL DOSES will bring together writers, composers, lyricists, performers and theatre fans for an evening of new musical theatre in an informal setting.

Open to writers at any stage of their careers, SMALL DOSES is an opportunity to share material, experiment with their work and connect with an audience. Whether it's brand-new ideas still taking shape or musicals that have already enjoyed fringe or small-scale productions, the showcase is open to all. Alongside the new work, audiences can also expect occasional special guest performances.

Each approximately 90-minute evening will feature a curated selection of original songs and extracts, performed with a live house band comprising piano, bass and drums.

Unlike a competition or other industry showcases, SMALL DOSES places the emphasis firmly on the work itself, creating a relaxed environment where writers and performers can try out material without the pressure of a judging panel.

Oliver Kaderbhai, Artistic Director of :DELIRIUM:, says:

'There's so much exciting new musical theatre being written, but finding opportunities to put that work in front of an audience isn't always easy. We wanted to create a space where writers and performers can come together, try things out and start to build a following for their work.

It doesn't matter whether it's your first musical or your tenth. SMALL DOSES is about the work - fresh ideas, new songs and the chance to hear them live in a room.'

SMALL DOSES follows :DELIRIUM:'s recent, critically acclaimed production of MILES., written and directed by Kaderbhai, which played sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Southwark Playhouse.

The new initiative continues :DELIRIUM:'s commitment to developing and producing new work while creating opportunities for artists to connect, experiment and build creative relationships.

The inaugural SMALL DOSES takes place on Thursday 29 October 2026, with further editions planned monthly.

EVENT INFORMATION

SMALL DOSES - A New Musical Theatre Showcase

Thursday 29 October 2026

Comptons, Old Compton Street, Soho, London

Doors 6:30pm | Show 7pm

Running time: approximately 90 minutes

Age restriction: 18+

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