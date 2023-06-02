SingEasy Brings the Party to Theatreland

The venue features a singing staff who take musical theatre requests all night and a brand new membership program.

By:
Once upon a time, in the heart of the West End, a small secret room where you could hear the people sing lay hidden underneath a staircase. Singing waiters and belting bartenders serenade patrons at SingEasy, located somewhere inside The Piano Works.

An easy-to-acquire membership grants audiences food and drinks set to their requests. A riff on the speakeasy bars that became prominent during the American Prohibition era, the venue describes itself as “exclusive and affirming”. It’s a musical theatre nerd’s dream. Less than a year after the grand opening of the Theatre Café Diner, SingEasy is similar in concept with echoes of Ellen’s Stardust Diner in New York. SingEasy, however, feels more adult than its relative on Shaftesbury Avenue.

If the diner is where you take your family before heading out to a glitzy venue in Theatreland, this is where you hunker down to sip deceivingly strong themed cocktails with your friends (Taste Me or Leave Me, Sundae in the Park with George, to name a few). It’s also a sing-along affair, so if you plan to go to a musical to sing with the company… go here instead!

The vibes are immaculate, tailored to those who re-enact their one-man version of The Phantom of the Opera every time they clean the house. The “cast” are an amalgamation of performers between jobs with belts for days. Accompanied by a pianist and a host, the experience is high-energy and thoroughly enjoyable.

While one wouldn’t perhaps expect the food to be the star of the show in an instance like this, the menu delivers and caters to a variety of dietary requirements. From steak to fish pie across a vegan Caesar salad (Mrs Lovett declined to comment), the offering is relatively limited, but Gordon Ramsay has taught us that it’s far better to have a few dishes mastered to perfection than a lot of choices all over the place.

All in all, whether you want to have a jolly night out with the chance to hear your favourite musical number sung live to you by professionals or take part in a pop quiz that might give you some hot industry gossip too (only on Thursdays!), this is where it’s at. It’s fun, it’s entertaining, and at the end of the day; it’s gonna be popular!

SingEasy have launched a new new membership scheme with perks including special deals on drinks. Members will be entitled to a two-for-one offer on all SingEasy Special cocktails on Thursday nights as well as 50% off drinks from 5-7pm daily.

Photo credit: Paul Torode




