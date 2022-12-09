Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Sheridan Smith Will Return to the West End in SHIRLEY VALENTINE in February 2023

Performances begin 17 February 2023.

Dec. 09, 2022  
Sheridan Smith Will Return to the West End in SHIRLEY VALENTINE in February 2023

A new production of Willy Russell's classic comedy SHIRLEY VALENTINE, starring Sheridan Smith and directed by Matthew Dunster, is coming to London's Duke of York's Theatre from Friday 17 February 2023 for 12 Weeks.

Shirley Valentine is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

Shirley Valentine is the celebrated one-woman play written by Willy Russell, winning him his third Olivier Award. Sheridan Smith is a multi-award-winning actress with two Olivier Awards and a BAFTA. Matthew Dunster is a three-time Olivier Award nominated director whose work most recently has been seen on Broadway with Martin McDonagh's Hangmen and in the West End with 2.22 by Danny Robins at the Criterion Theatre.

David Pugh, the five-time Olivier Award winning and Two-time Tony Award winning Producer said: "Back in 1986 I was lucky enough to see the first ever production of Shirley Valentine in Liverpool. I have begged Willy to one day let me produce a revival of Shirley Valentine when the casting was right. That day is now and both Willy and I believe that Sheridan Smith is the perfect Shirley Valentine."

Sheridan Smith said "As a mum now myself I'm delighted to be playing theatre's best-loved mum and I am honoured to be entrusted by Willy Russell to bring his Shirley to life once again in the West End. Now, to practice cooking chips and egg!"

Sheridan Smith is an award-winning stage and screen actress, whose acclaimed West End credits include playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre and Doris in Flare Path at Theatre Royal Haymarket, both roles garnering her Olivier Awards, and the latter the Evening Standard Award as Best Actress. She received further Olivier nominations for her performance as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Duke of York's Theatre, and Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre. Other notable performances include Hedda Gabler at The Old Vic, Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Noel Coward Theatre, the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, and her stage debut as Little Red Riding Hood in Into the Woods at The Donmar Warehouse. Amongst her prolific screen roles, Sheridan was Emmy-nominated and won a BAFTA as Mrs Biggs, and further BAFTA-nominated for The C Word and her titular role in Cilla, for which she was also Emmy-nominated. Big screen credits include Dustin Hoffman's Quartet and most recently The Railway Children Return. She has released two albums, titled Sheridan and A Northern Soul, resulting in two Classic BRIT Award nominations.

Willy Russell is the multi-award-winning writer whose career spans over five decades. His plays and screenplays include Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine and the musical phenomenon Blood Brothers. Never a day goes by when something written by Willy Russell is not being performed somewhere around the world. willyrussell.com

Matthew Dunster is a theatre and film director and writer. He was born and raised in Oldham and now lives in South-east London. Previously an actor, he has directed or written over sixty shows, often with major national companies including RSC, NT, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare's Globe, The Bridge, as well as directing on the West End, Broadway and internationally. He has been the Associate Director of The Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe. His most recent productions are 2:22 A Ghost Story which has been running in the West End since August 2021, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, the inaugural Shakespeare production at the new Shakespeare North Playhouse.

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is written by Willy Russell, directed by Matthew Dunster, designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Review: LIVE AT LOLAS: A MUSICAL CHAT SHOW WITH STARS OF THE WEST END, Lolas Underground C Photo
Review: LIVE AT LOLA'S: A MUSICAL CHAT SHOW WITH STARS OF THE WEST END, Lola's Underground Casino at The Hippodrome
It's a clever, engaging format. Resembling more to a daytime talk show than a traditional cabaret, the audience joins in in the scripted malarkey while the guests discuss anything from dream roles to nervous poos. It truly is a chance to get up close and personal with the stars to discover personalities as big as their voices while they perform songs that have meaning in their lives and careers.
Lydia Wilson Departs STREETCAR Due to Health Reasons Photo
Lydia Wilson Departs STREETCAR Due to Health Reasons
The Almeida theatre has cancelled the first week of performances December 12-16.The production will now have its first preview on 17 December.
Review Roundup: KERRY JACKSON Opens at the National Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: KERRY JACKSON Opens at the National Theatre
Read the reviews for Kerry Jackson, which is now playing at the National Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen & More in MOTHER GOOSE Photo
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen & More in MOTHER GOOSE
See photos of the UK and Ireland tour of MOTHER GOOSE starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in PETER PAN - THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN HOOK PantoPhotos: First Look at Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in PETER PAN - THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN HOOK Panto
December 9, 2022

See photos of the super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December.
Video: HACKNEY EMPIRE: ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS Short Film Celebrates Hackney Empire 120th AnniversaryVideo: HACKNEY EMPIRE: ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS Short Film Celebrates Hackney Empire 120th Anniversary
December 9, 2022

Watch the short film HACKNEY EMPIRE: ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS, celebrating Hackney Empire's 120th Birthday year.
Photos: Inside Media Night For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Gielgud TheatrePhotos: Inside Media Night For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Gielgud Theatre
December 9, 2022

Last night was the media night for To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre, featuring the new cast starring Matthew Modine. Guests included Lydia West and Gwendoline Christie. Check out photos here!
DUET FOR ONE Starring Tara Fitzgerald Joins Orange Tree Theatre's 2023 SeasonDUET FOR ONE Starring Tara Fitzgerald Joins Orange Tree Theatre's 2023 Season
December 9, 2022

The Orange Tree Theatre has announced their production of Tom Kempinski’s 1980 drama Duet For One. Richard Beecham makes his OT debut directing Tara Fitzgerald (Stephanie Abrahams) and Maureen Beattie (Dr Feldmann) in this new adaptation accompanied by live music.
Mo Gilligan Will Embark on THE BLACK BRITISH TAKEOVER TourMo Gilligan Will Embark on THE BLACK BRITISH TAKEOVER Tour
December 9, 2022

Following two sold-out shows at The O2 in successive years, triple BAFTA winning British comedian Mo Gilligan is taking The Black British Takeover on tour. Kicking off at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on 3rd November, the run culminates with a show at London's Eventim Apollo on November 30th.
share