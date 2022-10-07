Shakespeare's Globe Announces New Trustees

Shakespeare's Globe is announcing eight new Trustees joining the Board this year. Several of the organisation's Trustees are retiring this year, with a combined thirty-nine years of service supporting the Globe most recently through successive lockdowns, through to reopening the theatre, and planning for the future.

The Globe's wide ranging open recruitment, supported by Philip Nelson of the Hiring Department, started last February, and attracted an impressively large number of high-calibre applicants from all walks of life. It has secured individuals bringing diverse skills, thinking and experience, ready to plan for a strong and successful future for the organisation. The Trustees are Dipo Baruwa-Etti, Sandeep Dwesar, Ramia M. El Agamy, Rick Gildea, Reinhard Gorenflos, Ruth Rowan, Indy Saha, and Despina Tsatsas. They will be joining current Trustees John Baker (Treasurer), David Butter (Deputy Chair), Margaret Casely-Hayford CBE (Chair), Erica Crump, Matt Jones OBE, Robert Laurence, Nell Leyshon (Deputy Chair), and Professor Julie Sanders. During the recruitment process further individuals were identified to join the Globe's Board next year, these will be confirmed and announced in due course.

Margaret Casely-Hayford CBE, Chair of Shakespeare's Globe: I am delighted to welcome in our new Trustees, who have seized the opportunity to see this world-renowned organisation move from surviving the impact of the Pandemic, to thriving and growing in the years to come. They join at a turbulent time for the arts, facing new and extremely difficult challenges ahead, but I have no doubt that this group of brilliant and creative minds will respond with distinction. I would like to take this moment to thank those retiring for their dedication, energy, and dynamism for their combined 39 years of service, and for all they have done for the Globe. The power of storytelling for dealing with change, to support and to challenge must never be underestimated. Shakespeare offers endless opportunities for exploration and creative expression, and in an increasingly uncertain time we are all thankful to turn to his works for inspiration and definition as we plan for the next 25 years of Shakespeare's Globe.

Nell Leyshon, Chair of the Nominations Committee: This brilliant new cohort of Trustees is exactly what I wanted to find when we set out on our search: they are creative, imaginative, and completely committed to our extraordinary world-class theatre and education organisation. They will bring a vast amount of energy and experience to the Globe, and I cannot wait to welcome them to the Board.

Neil Constable, CEO of Shakespeare's Globe: These very talented people join a fantastically agile, hardworking, and intelligent Board. I would like to recognise the significant role all our Trustees have played in saving our beloved organisation and ensuring its future for generations to come. The Globe is a particularly special place, unique in its cultural and educational offer, we are iconic on the London landscape. This is an exciting time for the incoming Trustees, joining a team of creative thinkers who I've no doubt will help secure the Globe a fruitful future.