Shaftesbury Theatre: What You Need To Know

Opened in 1911 and designed by Bertie Crewe for the Melville Brothers, Shaftesbury Theatre is one of the largest West End theatres and the last to be built on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Originally named the New Prince's Theatre, then Prince's Theatre, the current venue can welcome between 1,300 and 1,400 visitors. It was one of the only theatres which remained opened during the Second World War, bringing a little joy and entertainment to people's lives.

Shaftesbury Theatre has been the home for many large-scale productions, such as The Three Musketeers, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hair, and, currently, the six-time Olivier Award nominee & Juliet. The theatre is undergoing an extensive refurbishment to modernise it for the 21st century.

Here is everything you need to know if you're planning on visiting.

Where To Eat

Byron

Situated right next to the theatre, by crossing Shaftesbury Avenue, is Byron. This American-style restaurant offers delicious beef and chicken burgers, which can be accompanied with crispy fries or another side of your choice. Tasty drinks such as a cold craft beer or extra thick shake complete your meal nicely. With your Shaftesbury Theatre ticket, you can get 20% off food at Byron.

byron.co

Mon Plaisir

A three-minute walk from the Shaftesbury Theatre, by following Shaftesbury Avenue and Monmouth Street, is Mon Plaisir. This gorgeous French-inspired restaurant has four dining areas and offers delicious traditional French dishes like pork and mushroom terrine, braised beef with red wine sauce and pomme purée, and crème caramel.

Mon Plaisir offers a pre-theatre menu from 5.30pm to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, with two courses for £16.95 and three courses for £18.95.

monplaisir.co.uk

Hawksmoor Seven Dials

If you fancy a short walk to Seven Dials, you'll come across Hawksmoor. This renowned restaurant served some of the best steaks in London - along with exquisite sides, desserts and cocktails. Hawksmoor offers a pre- & post-theatre menu with two courses for £25 and three courses for £28 per person.

thehawksmoor.com

Where to drink

Bloomsbury Tavern

What better way to end your stage-y evening by going to one of the most historic pubs at the heart of theatreland, the Bloomsbury Tavern. Serving Londoners since 1856, revel in the warm atmosphere with a tasty beer and a savoury side.

bloomsburytavern.co.uk

The Craft Beer Co. - Covent Garden

Right across from Shaftesbury Theatre is The Craft Beer Co., a cosy and warm pub offering some of the best beers in London. Relax and enjoy a nice cool drink after the show.

thecraftbeerco.com

The White Hart

In between Covent Garden and Holborn stations, The White Hart is a friendly bar where you can unwind. Whether you're looking to spend a lovely evening with family or want to dance the night away with friends, this is the place to go.

whitehartdrurylane.co.uk

London Cocktail Club - Shaftesbury Avenue

The trendy London Cocktail Club is inspired by tattoo parlours and serves delicious cocktails. If you want a great night out, check out this bar with its colourful walls and artwork, electrifying music and outstanding drinks. It's open Monday to Saturday from 4:30pm to 12am.

londoncocktailclub.co.uk

Ticket offers

Day seats

£20 day seat tickets are available for every performance at 10am at the box office. You can purchase up to two tickets per customer and per show. They are located on the front row, which has a slightly restricted view due to the height of the stage. The day seat tickets are limited and are not guaranteed, so it's advised to get to the theatre early and queue.

Group tickets

Group discounts are available for Monday-Friday performances:

Accelerator rates for groups of 10+ people: Band A reduced to £35 ticket per person from 30 March 2020.

Accelerator rates for groups of 20+ people: Band A reduced to £30 ticket per person from 30 March 2020.

For groups of 20+ people: Band A reduced to £35 ticket per person.

For groups of 10+ people: Band A reduced to £40 ticket per person.

For groups of 5+ people: Band A reduced to £49.50 ticket per person.

For a senior group of 8+ people: Band A reduced to £30 ticket per person for Thursday matinees.

Under 25 & Senior 65+

For those under 25 years old or over 65 years old, discounted tickets are available on certain seats. You can find them by booking directly on the website or calling the box office.

Location and Transport

By Tube

Tottenham Court Road (Northern and Central Line) is around a five-minute walk from the theatre. Take the Charing Cross Road exit (no.4) and go towards Shaftesbury Avenue.

Holborn (Piccadilly and Central Line) and Coven Garden (Piccadilly Line) will take you less than 10 minutes away. For Holborn, follow High Holborn Street in order to get there. For Covent Garden, follow Endell Street until you reach Shaftesbury Avenue.

By Bus

You can also take the following buses from New Oxford Street/High Holborn station: 1, 8, 19, 25, 55, 98, 242, or from Tottenham Court Road Station: 10, 14, 24, 29, 73, 134, 390, or from Holborn Station: 1, 59, 68, 91, 168, 171, 188, 242, 521.

All of these buses are in walking distance from the theatre.

By Car

If arriving by car or taxi, you can find up-to-date information on roadworks and closures on the TfL website. Shaftesbury Theatre is located on Shaftesbury Avenue, where a lot of cars and taxis can drop you off at the entrance of the theatre.

The Q-Park's Theatre land Parking Scheme offer Shaftesbury Theatre audience members to receive a 50% discount on parking, after 12pm and for up to four hours. For more information on this car park's scheme, go to ncp.co.uk

Accommodation

Doubletree by Hilton London - West End

Doubletree by Hilton London hotel offers a comfortable stay near Bloomsbury Square. If you possess a valid ticket for a show at Shaftesbury Theatre, you'll benefit from a 10% discount on the best available rate, including wi-fi and breakfast.

hilton.com

Travelodge London - Covent Garden

A two-minute walk from the theatre, situated on Drury Lane, Travelodge London is a great hotel with competitive prices.

travelodge.co.uk

Thistle Holborn

On Bloomsbury Way, Thistle Holborn gives you exceptional access to all the lively places in the West End, as well as the iconic British Museum.

thistle.com

The Z Hotel Holborn

On Kingsway, near Holborn Tube station, the Z Hotel Holborn is extremely well situated with restaurants, museums, shops and theatres all in walking distance.

thezhotels.com

Access

There is level access to the foyer through Shaftesbury Avenue. Another entrance can be found at the side of the theatre and leads directly to accessible seating in the Royal Circle Box F, as well as to the bar. The Royal Circle is suitable for people with limited mobility. Access to Box B is possible for companions. Staff can store wheelchairs and assist with bar orders during the performance.

However, there is no customer lift available.

Toilets

There is one accessible toilet, located in the Royal Circle on the high numbers (19-35) side of the auditorium. The toilet is a large cubicle fitted with a handrail, accessible washbasin, outward opening door and emergency alarm.

Access facilities

Deaf and hearing-impaired people

Infrared systems and headsets are available on request, by asking the Front of House team.

Assisted Performances

Regular assisted performances take place at Shaftesbury Theatre. Captioned performances provided by StageText, British Sign Language interpreted performances by Theatre Sign and Audio Described performances by VocalEyes are available.

For captioned performances, the words, names and sound effects are displayed on a screen displayed near the stage or in the set and are delivered live as the action happens on stage.

For Sign Language Interpreted Performances, a BSL interpreter stands in a visible position and interprets the spoken and heard aspects of the show.

For Audio Description performances, a live verbal commentary provides information on the visual elements of a production as it happens. It describes the action of the story, as well as other visual information such as the style and design, sets, costumes, facial expressions and visual jokes.

Guide and hearing dogs

Guide dogs and hearing dogs are welcome at the theatre. They can either stay in the auditorium during the performance or the Front of House team will look after them.

Car parks

The NCP car park at Selkirk House on Museum Street has two disabled bays and two passenger lifts. Places will be charged at the rate set by NCP. Metered bays on High Holborn, opposite the Theatre, are available to Disabled persons who are Blue Badge holders.

While you're there...

Covent Garden

In the heart of the West End, Covent Garden is London's main theatre and entertainment district. With its many shops, restaurants, coffee and cake shops, fashion boutiques, the Apple Market and even the Transport Museum, it offers you unlimited leisure.

Situated next to the Royal Opera House and the legendary St Paul's Church, Covent Garden is always animated with street performers and seasonal activities. For theatre-lovers, this is the ideal place to spend time before a show and enjoy a pre-theatre meal.

coventgarden.london

Seven Dials

A few minutes' walk from Shaftesbury Theatre is the famous road junction of the Seven Dials. This iconic street, not far from Covent Garden, is full of trendy and independent boutiques as well as pop-up shops. You can also find nice coffee shops, pubs and restaurants, offering pre- and post-show menus.

sevendials.co.uk

Seven Dials Market

Situated on Earlham Street, under the roof of an ex-banana warehouse, is the Seven Dials market. This food market allows talented entrepreneurs to express their creativity in a fashionable place. You'll find street food kitchens downstairs, terrazzo countertop cafes upstairs, and the Cucumber Alley, at the entrance, as well as many drinks and books at the KERB Bar and Market Bookshop.

sevendialsmarket.com

British Museum

On Great Russell Street, next to Bloomsbury Square, the British Museum is a great museum dedicated to history, art and culture. With a collection of about eight million works from all around the world, it's one of the largest in existence. You can access it for free, and the many sections of the museum will keep you entertained for the entire day. It's opened seven days a week, from 10am to 5.30pm, and until 8.30pm on Fridays.

britishmuseum.org

The Theatre Café

The Theatre Café, situated near Covent Garden on St Martin's Lane, is the stagiest place in London and perfect for any theatre-lover. Serving drinks, cakes and sandwiches every day from 9.30am to 8pm, this cosy café plays showtunes all day long and holds an open mic on Sundays and Tuesdays. With its fantastic show-inspired decorations and menus, this is the place to be before a theatre trip.

thetheatrecafe.co.uk

Contact details

Shaftesbury Theatre

210 Shaftesbury Avenue

London

WC2H 8DP

Box Office

Email: shaftesburyboxoffice@shaftesburytheatre.com

Call: 020 7379 5399

shaftesburytheatre.com





Related Articles