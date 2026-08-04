Scott McClure and Leigh Quinn to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Exeter Northcott
Following its run at Exeter Northcott Theatre, the production will tour to Lighthouse Poole and Belgrade Theatre.
Exeter Northcott's revival of the iconic stage musical Little Shop of Horrors will be brought to life by a cast led by talented up-and-comer Scott McClure (LIFELINE – Signature Theatre, Rebecca – Charing Cross Theatre) alongside an accomplished Leigh Quinn (The Government Inspector – Chichester Festival Theatre, Pride and Prejudice – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Two Gentleman of Verona – Royal Shakespeare Company).
The man-eating plant, Audrey II, will be played by powerhouse vocalist Dashaun Vegas (Guys and Dolls – Bridge Theatre, Gladiatrix – Edinburgh Festival). Martin Berry adds.
The cast also includes Ross Clifton (Hairspray – UK Tour, Jesus Christ Superstar – Buxton Opera House, Lovers Actually – Palace Theatre) as the dentist, Orin Scrivello, and Andrew Whitehead (Little Shop of Horrors – Ipswich Wolsey, The Book Thief – Bolton Octagon, The Wind and the Willows – Birmingham Rep) as Mr Mushnik.
The trio of urchins will be played by Laura Buhagiar (CryBaby The Musical – UK premier, West Side Story – Opera National du Rhin, The Enormous Crocodile – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as Ronnete, Jessica Ncube (Rock & Roll Man – UK Tour, Aladdin – UK Productions) as Chiffon, Jodie Micciché (Romeo & Juliet, Forever Young – Exeter Northcott Theatre, Merry Wives of Windsor – UK Tour) as Crystal. Grace Hull (Horrible Histories – The Concert Tour 2026, Sleeping Beauty and the Guardian of Dreams – Millfield Theatre, Alice in Wonderland – Birmingham Rep) joins as a member of the professional ensemble.
Marking the first full-scale musical made in Exeter in more than 20 years, the show's professional cast will be supported by a home-grown ensemble of community members, auditioned in June 2026 after an open call out.
A creative team will be led by Martin Berry (Daphne, Exe Men, The Commotion Time, Romeo & Juliet – Exeter Northcott Theatre) as Director and will include Leanne Pinder (Olivier Award-winning PUNCH – Broadway and UK tour, Life Line – Southwark Playhouse Elephant, Richard III – The Gatehouse) as Choreographer.
Produced in association with Lighthouse Poole and Coventry Belgrade Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors demonstrates Exeter Northcott Theatre's continued commitment to its work as a leading producing theatre in the South West, combining unforgettable storytelling with fantastic stagecraft.
Little Shop of Horrors will run at:
Exeter Northcott Theatre, 1 – 17 October 2026. Tickets are on sale at exeternorthcott.co.uk
Lighthouse Poole, 20 – 24 October 2026. Tickets are on sale at lighthousepoole.co.uk
Belgrade Theatre, 27 – 31 October 2026. Tickets are on sale at belgrade.co.uk