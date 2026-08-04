Scott McClure and Leigh Quinn to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Exeter Northcott

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Exeter Northcott's revival of the iconic stage musical Little Shop of Horrors will be brought to life by a cast led by talented up-and-comer Scott McClure (LIFELINE – Signature Theatre, Rebecca – Charing Cross Theatre) alongside an accomplished Leigh Quinn (The Government Inspector – Chichester Festival Theatre, Pride and Prejudice – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Two Gentleman of Verona – Royal Shakespeare Company).

The man-eating plant, Audrey II, will be played by powerhouse vocalist Dashaun Vegas (Guys and Dolls – Bridge Theatre, Gladiatrix – Edinburgh Festival). Martin Berry adds.

The cast also includes Ross Clifton (Hairspray – UK Tour, Jesus Christ Superstar – Buxton Opera House, Lovers Actually – Palace Theatre) as the dentist, Orin Scrivello, and Andrew Whitehead (Little Shop of Horrors – Ipswich Wolsey, The Book Thief – Bolton Octagon, The Wind and the Willows – Birmingham Rep) as Mr Mushnik.

The trio of urchins will be played by Laura Buhagiar (CryBaby The Musical – UK premier, West Side Story – Opera National du Rhin, The Enormous Crocodile – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as Ronnete, Jessica Ncube (Rock & Roll Man – UK Tour, Aladdin – UK Productions) as Chiffon, Jodie Micciché (Romeo & Juliet, Forever Young – Exeter Northcott Theatre, Merry Wives of Windsor – UK Tour) as Crystal. Grace Hull (Horrible Histories – The Concert Tour 2026, Sleeping Beauty and the Guardian of Dreams – Millfield Theatre, Alice in Wonderland – Birmingham Rep) joins as a member of the professional ensemble.

Marking the first full-scale musical made in Exeter in more than 20 years, the show's professional cast will be supported by a home-grown ensemble of community members, auditioned in June 2026 after an open call out.

A creative team will be led by Martin Berry (Daphne, Exe Men, The Commotion Time, Romeo & Juliet – Exeter Northcott Theatre) as Director and will include Leanne Pinder (Olivier Award-winning PUNCH – Broadway and UK tour, Life Line – Southwark Playhouse Elephant, Richard III – The Gatehouse) as Choreographer.

Produced in association with Lighthouse Poole and Coventry Belgrade Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors demonstrates Exeter Northcott Theatre's continued commitment to its work as a leading producing theatre in the South West, combining unforgettable storytelling with fantastic stagecraft.

Little Shop of Horrors will run at:

Exeter Northcott Theatre, 1 – 17 October 2026. Tickets are on sale at exeternorthcott.co.uk

Lighthouse Poole, 20 – 24 October 2026. Tickets are on sale at lighthousepoole.co.uk

Belgrade Theatre, 27 – 31 October 2026. Tickets are on sale at belgrade.co.uk

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