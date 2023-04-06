Save up to 58% on THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
A new comedy about devotion, desire and dancing queens.
Tickets from £15 for The Way Old Friends Do
A new comedy about devotion, desire and dancing queens.
In the late 1980s, two school friends from Birmingham tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on an exciting new path, and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag. But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road; one full of platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?
Tender and laugh-out-loud funny in equal measures, this heartfelt story will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.
The Way Old Friends Do is written by Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, Park Theatre and Scenes From An Execution; National Theatre), and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).
Tickets from £15
Venue: Park Theatre
Booking Period: Until 15 April 2023
Offer Valid: Until 11 April 2023
Prices and Validity
05 April
Was £39 - Now £20
06 April (Mat)
Was £36-Now £20
06 April (evening)
Was £39- Now £20
07 April
Was £42 - Now £15
08 April (Mat)
Was £45- Now £20
08 April (eve)
Was £42 - Now £15
10 April
Was £33 - Now £15
11 April
Was £36- Now £15
Valid on all performances 05 April - 11 April
The Way Old Friends Do is at the Park Theatre until 15 April 2023