Save up to 58% on THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre

A new comedy about devotion, desire and dancing queens.

Apr. 06, 2023  
The Way Old Friends Do

In the late 1980s, two school friends from Birmingham tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on an exciting new path, and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag. But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road; one full of platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?

Tender and laugh-out-loud funny in equal measures, this heartfelt story will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.

The Way Old Friends Do is written by Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, Park Theatre and Scenes From An Execution; National Theatre), and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

Tickets from £15
Venue: Park Theatre
Booking Period: Until 15 April 2023

Offer Valid: Until 11 April 2023

Prices and Validity

05 April
Was £39 - Now £20
06 April (Mat)
Was £36-Now £20
06 April (evening)
Was £39- Now £20
07 April
Was £42 - Now £15
08 April (Mat)
Was £45- Now £20
08 April (eve)
Was £42 - Now £15
10 April
Was £33 - Now £15
11 April
Was £36- Now £15

Valid on all performances 05 April - 11 April

The Way Old Friends Do is at the Park Theatre until 15 April 2023




