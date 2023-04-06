Save up to 58% on THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre

Tickets from £15 for The Way Old Friends Do

A new comedy about devotion, desire and dancing queens.

In the late 1980s, two school friends from Birmingham tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on an exciting new path, and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag. But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road; one full of platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?

Tender and laugh-out-loud funny in equal measures, this heartfelt story will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.

The Way Old Friends Do is written by Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, Park Theatre and Scenes From An Execution; National Theatre), and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

Tickets from £15

Venue: Park Theatre

Booking Period: Until 15 April 2023

Offer Valid: Until 11 April 2023

The Way Old Friends Do is at the Park Theatre until 15 April 2023