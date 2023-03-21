Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!

In the late 1980s, two school friends from Birmingham tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on an exciting new path, and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag. But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road; one full of platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?

Tender and laugh-out-loud funny in equal measures, this heartfelt story will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.

The Way Old Friends Do is written by Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, Park Theatre and Scenes From An Execution; National Theatre), and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).