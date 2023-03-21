Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre

Performances run through 15 April.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!

In the late 1980s, two school friends from Birmingham tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on an exciting new path, and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag. But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road; one full of platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?

Tender and laugh-out-loud funny in equal measures, this heartfelt story will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.

The Way Old Friends Do is written by Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, Park Theatre and Scenes From An Execution; National Theatre), and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

Photo Credit: Tom Turpie

The Way Old Friends Do
Barb Jungr and Mari Wilson

The Way Old Friends Do
Cast and Company

The Way Old Friends Do
Andrew Horton and James Bradshaw

The Way Old Friends Do
Donna Berlin, James Bradshaw, Ian Hallard, Andrew Horton

The Way Old Friends Do
James Bradshaw, Rose Shalloo

The Way Old Friends Do
Lee Peart and guest

The Way Old Friends Do
Joe Black

The Way Old Friends Do
Danny Boy Hatchard

The Way Old Friends Do
Jack Shalloo

The Way Old Friends Do
Matthew Morrison

The Way Old Friends Do
Eloise Thomas

The Way Old Friends Do
Hugo Speer and guest

The Way Old Friends Do
Hugo Speer, Jez Bond, and guests

The Way Old Friends Do
Ian Hallard, Mark Gatiss

The Way Old Friends Do
Nathaniel Curtis

The Way Old Friends Do
Mark Gatiss

The Way Old Friends Do
Jez Bond and family

The Way Old Friends Do
Producers

The Way Old Friends Do
Rachael Thomas, Mark Gatiss

The Way Old Friends Do
Sean Foley, Mark Gatiss

The Way Old Friends Do
Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue

The Way Old Friends Do
Alexandra White

The Way Old Friends Do
Lewis Brown, Tom Scanlon

The Way Old Friends Do
Fay Greaves

The Way Old Friends Do
Hannah Byczkowski, Maddy Smedley, Fay Greaves

The Way Old Friends Do
Hannah Byczkowski

The Way Old Friends Do
Maddy Smedley

The Way Old Friends Do
Vicki Lee Taylor





