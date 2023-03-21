Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
Performances run through 15 April.
Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
In the late 1980s, two school friends from Birmingham tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on an exciting new path, and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag. But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road; one full of platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?
Tender and laugh-out-loud funny in equal measures, this heartfelt story will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.
The Way Old Friends Do is written by Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, Park Theatre and Scenes From An Execution; National Theatre), and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).
Photo Credit: Tom Turpie
Cast and Company
Andrew Horton and James Bradshaw
Donna Berlin, James Bradshaw, Ian Hallard, Andrew Horton
Lee Peart and guest
Eloise Thomas
Hugo Speer and guest
Hugo Speer, Jez Bond, and guests
Nathaniel Curtis
Jez Bond and family
Producers
Rachael Thomas, Mark Gatiss
Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue
Alexandra White
Fay Greaves
Hannah Byczkowski, Maddy Smedley, Fay Greaves
Hannah Byczkowski
Maddy Smedley