Save up to 53% on Frozen the Musical

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular Frozen. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages.

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.

Frozen will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever’, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and the worldwide smash-hit, ‘Let It Go’.

Brought to the stage with astonishing special effects by an award-winning creative team, Frozen is the awe-inspiring musical sensation at the magnificent Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Once you’ve seen it, you’ll never let it go.

Book By: 14 January 2024

Offers and Validity:

Was £59 - Now £39.50
Was £71 - Now £39.50
Was £83 - Now £39.50

Valid on all performances Wednesday and Thursday (matinee and evening) and Sunday 5:30pm performances from 04 January 2024 - 11 February 2024 and 21 February 2024 - 17 March 2024.




Samantha Barks Will Return to FROZEN in the West End
Samantha Barks Will Return to FROZEN in the West End

Samantha Barks is coming home to Arendelle! BroadwayWorld has learned that Barks, who originated the role of Elsa in Frozen in the West End, will return to the production in 2024.

Video: Samantha Barks Performs Dangerous to Dream From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Video: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL

To mark the upcoming second anniversary of Disney’s Frozen The Musical in the West End, and the 10th anniversary of the film, Disney Theatrical Productions has released 'Dangerous to Dream' from Frozen the Musical, sung by Samantha Barks who created the role of Elsa for the London production. Check out the video here!

VIDEO: McKeon and Barks Sing I Cant Lose You From FROZEN
VIDEO: McKeon and Barks Sing 'I Can't Lose You' From FROZEN

An all new video has been released of the stars of the West End production of Frozen, Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon, singing I Can’t Lose You.

Obioma Ugoala Talks Disneys FROZEN in the West End
Obioma Ugoala Talks Disney's FROZEN in the West End

Actor Obioma Ugoala chats to BroadwayWorld about playing Kristoff in the West End production of Disney's Frozen

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre.

