By: Dec. 15, 2023

Hamnet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £30
Cast
Photos
Videos
Hamnet

Save up to 51% on the West End Transfer of Hamnet

Experience the Royal Shakespeare Company’s hotly anticipated stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel Hamnet, adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman. 

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born. 

Hamnet: Tickets From £25.00

Book by 2 January 2024

Offers and Validity:

Was £36 - Now £25
Was £51 - Now £25
Was £75 - Now £45
Was £87 - Now £45
Was £95 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £55

Valid on all evening performances from 18 December 2023 - 17 February 2024.
(Excl. matinee performances)

Hamnet is at the Garrick Theatre until 17 February 2024


