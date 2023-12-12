Save up to 50% on THE TIME MACHINE at the Park Theatre

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

The must-see comedy of 2023 hits London this Christmas. Join Dave, Amy and Michael for the premiere of their brand-new version of The Time Machine

H G Wells’ 'comic' deadly serious masterpiece will never be the same again as this hapless highly skilled group of actors embark on a journey of a lifetime! 

Will Dave persuade the others to stick to the script he’s worked so hard on? Will Michael be able to explain time travel without the help of excessive props? Will Amy get to sing her Cher tribute? And ultimately… will they be able to defeat the space time paradox - or at least get through the second half? 

All to be revealed…….* 

(no nudity, this is not THAT kind of show!) 
Starring Michael Dylan (Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre, BBC’s The Goes Wrong Show) and Amy Revelle (Offside). From the team behind the smash hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles and the award-winning Original Theatre who brought you Park Theatre productions The Interview, The End of The Night and Monogamy. 

Warning: may contain Cher tunes.

Tickets From £15.00 for The Time Machine

Book by: 16 December 2023

Offers and Validity:

Monday evening
Was £27 - Now £15
Was £33 - Now £20
Was £39 - Now £25

Tuesday - Thursday evening
Was £30 - Now £15
Was £36 - Now £20
Was £42 - Now £25

Friday - Saturday evening
Was £30 - Now £20
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £48 - Now £30

Valid on all performances 07 December 2023 - 16 December 2023.
(Excl. matinees)

The Time Machine is at the Park Theatre until 30 December


