Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Save up to 41% on BEST OF ENEMIES

Book by 22 January to get tickets from £18

Jan. 18, 2023  
Best of Enemies

Get tickets from £18 for James Graham's Best Of Enemies

1968 - a year of protest that divided America. As two men fight to become the next President, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the iconoclastic liberal Gore Vidal.

Beliefs are challenged and slurs slung as these political idols feud nightly in a new television format, debating the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Little do they know they're about to open up a new frontier in American politics, and transform television news forever...

Offer Details:

Save up to 41%

Was £94 - Now £55
Was £67 - Now £45
Was £52 - Now £35
Was £28 - Now £25

Valid Monday to Wednesday performances until 9 February 2023
(Excl. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances)

Best Of Enemies is at the Noël Coward Theatre until 18 February




Related Stories
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of James Grahams BEST OF ENEMIES? Photo
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of James Graham's BEST OF ENEMIES?
James Graham's Best Of Enemies is now open at the Noel Coward Theatre, having transferred from the Young Vic. The play is set in 1968 and follows the fight for the American Presidency between the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the iconoclastic liberal Gore Vidal, played by David Harewood and Zachary Quinto. The play received rave reviews at The Young Vic, but what did the critics think of the revival?
Review: BEST OF ENEMIES, Noël Coward Theatre Photo
Review: BEST OF ENEMIES, Noël Coward Theatre
It's an exceptional addition to a Theatreland that's generally lacking in political engagement, especially during the Christmas period. It's intense, brainy, and absolutely delectable. The latest West End must-see.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


English National Opera Receives Reduced ACE FundingEnglish National Opera Receives Reduced ACE Funding
January 17, 2023

English National Opera has secured funding from Arts Council England, allowing them to remain in London for another year.
Government Complacency 'Risks UK's Creative Industries'Government Complacency 'Risks UK's Creative Industries'
January 17, 2023

The House of Lords Communications Committee has released a report, At risk: our creative future, warning that “Government complacency risks undermining the UK’s creative industries in the face of increased international competition and rapid technological change.”
Helen Matravers Announced as New Artistic Director of Polka TheatreHelen Matravers Announced as New Artistic Director of Polka Theatre
January 17, 2023

Polka Theatre have announced the appointment of new Artistic Director, Helen Matravers who will replace Peter Glanville after nine years co-leading Polka. Helen is currently Polka’s Senior Producer and will step into the role of Artistic Director and Joint CEO from late January 2023.
Special Prices on SYLVIA, Starring Beverley KnightSpecial Prices on SYLVIA, Starring Beverley Knight
January 17, 2023

'Be the change that you want to see. Be the change for you and me’
National Youth Theatre to Hold Free Auditions Across the Country this SummerNational Youth Theatre to Hold Free Auditions Across the Country this Summer
January 17, 2023

The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced free auditions around the country in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester this February. Young people will also be able to audition online using the National Youth Theatre Hub.
share