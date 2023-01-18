Save up to 41% on BEST OF ENEMIES

Get tickets from £18 for James Graham's Best Of Enemies

1968 - a year of protest that divided America. As two men fight to become the next President, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the iconoclastic liberal Gore Vidal.

Beliefs are challenged and slurs slung as these political idols feud nightly in a new television format, debating the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Little do they know they're about to open up a new frontier in American politics, and transform television news forever...

Offer Details:

Save up to 41%

Was £94 - Now £55

Was £67 - Now £45

Was £52 - Now £35

Was £28 - Now £25



Valid Monday to Wednesday performances until 9 February 2023

(Excl. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances)

Best Of Enemies is at the Noël Coward Theatre until 18 February