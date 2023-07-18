Save Up to 63% on THE THIRD MAN at the Menier Chocolate Factory

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Graham Greeneâ€™s brilliant story â€“ which was made into a landmark film and published as a novella â€“ now comes to the stage in a new musical written by Christopher Hampton with music by George Fenton, lyrics by Don Black and directed by Trevor Nunn.Â 

Post-war Vienna is the setting as Holly Martins arrives at the invitation of his friend and hero, Harry Lime, only to discover that Harry has been killed in a car accident. But nothing that he is told about what happened makes any sense. The tension mounts as Holly enters the world of black marketeers and military bureaucracy, culminating in a chase through the Viennese sewers, as Holly tries to discover what happened to Harryâ€¦and who is the third man?Â 

This world premiere will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as they are immersed into the world of The Third Man.

Offers and Validity:

Was Â£54 - Now Â£25
Was Â£59 - Now Â£25
Was Â£66 - Now Â£25

Valid on all performances from 18 July 2023 - 09 September 2023.
(Excl. all Saturday matinees in July)

Book by 24 July

The Third Man is at theÂ Â Menier Chocolate Factory until 9 September




