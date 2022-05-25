Save Up To 58% on Tickets For JERSEY BOYS!

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London's West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.

Staged by the original Broadway creative team, including renowned multi-Tony Award winner director Des McAnuff, Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe this bespoke fresh new production is designed especially for the recently refurbished Trafalgar Theatre, and features an all-new cast, including Ben Joyce making his West End debut as Frankie Valli.

Jersey Boys tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like A Man", "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You"

Exclusive Ticket Offers from just £25!

Offer Details:

Save up to 58% - tickets from just £25.

Get Band A £75 seats for £49.50

Get Band B £59.50 and Band C £45 seats for £25

Valid: Monday to Friday performances until the 8 July.

Book by the 6th June for these exclusive prices!