Save Up To 53% on THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at the Southbank Centre

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea And Has Become The Hottest Star On Broadway? Spongebob Squarepants! 

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world! 

Starring Ru-Paul’s Drag Race legend Divina De Campo, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau and features a tidal wave of original songs by the world’s most iconic rock and pop artists, including Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.” 

The SpongeBob Musical is a hilarious deep-sea pearl of a show that is set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023.

Offers and Validity:

Was £27 - Now £20 
Was £42 - Now £20
Was £57 - Now £30
Was £71 - Now £40
Was £90 - Now £50

Valid on all performances except Saturday matinees from 26 July 2023 - 27 August 2023.
(Excl. Saturday matinees)

The SpongeBob Musical  is at the Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre, from 26 July - 27 August




