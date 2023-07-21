Save Up To 46% on Matthew Bourne's ROMEO + JULIET at Sadler's Wells

Tickets from just £25 for Matthew Bourne’s Romeo + Juliet.

Passion and heartbreak collide in Matthew Bourne’s contemporary take on the timeless tale of two star-crossed young lovers. 

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo + Juliet gives Shakespeare’s timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. A masterful re-telling of an ageless tale of teenage discovery and the obsession of first love, Romeo + Juliet received universal critical acclaim when it premiered in 2019. 

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with the New Adventures Artistic team; Etta Murfitt (Associate Artistic Director), Lez Brotherston (Set and Costume design), Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Paul Groothuis (Sound Design) and Arielle Smith (Associate Choreographer) with Terry Davies’ thrillingly fresh orchestrations of Prokofiev’s dynamic score.

Book By:  23 July 2023

Offers and Validity:

Sunday matinees and Tuesday - Friday evenings
Was £46 - Now £25
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55

W/C 15/08 and 22/08 Tuesday - Friday
Was £46 - Now £25 
Was £74 - Now £45 
Was £90 - Now £55

Valid on all performances Sunday matinees, Tuesday - Friday evenings from 08 August 2023 - 31 August 2023.
(Excl. Thursday matinees, Saturday matinees and evenings)

Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet is at Sadler's Wells Theatre from 1 August - 2 September




Recommended For You