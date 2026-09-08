Save On RENT, MAMMA MIA! Tickets & More Of London's Best Shows

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

Rent

A new West End production of Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Rent will celebrate 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway. Making his West End debut as Mark will be Gaten Matarazzo, with further casting to be announced.

Read More: Alexa Lopez Joins RENT at The Tom Stoppard Theatre; Full Cast Set

The Devil Wears Prada

Last Chance! Vanessa Williams final performance as Miranda Priestly 19 Sept 2026.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical brings the iconic story of ambition, fashion, and power to the stage with a score by Elton John. The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she lands a coveted job at the influential fashion magazine Runway, working for the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy is swept into a fast-paced world of style, status, and impossible expectations, she must decide how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to succeed. Featuring direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a creative team that includes designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Gregg Barnes, the production brings the beloved story of fashion and career ambition to life on stage.

Mamma Mia!

Join the fun at MAMMA MIA!, the world’s sunniest, most exhilarating smash-hit musical!

Since premiering in London’s West End over 23 years ago, ‘the ultimate feel-good show’ (Classic FM) has thrilled over 65 million people around the world. Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.

The worldwide phenomenon has now been turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again. Whatever age you are, you can‘t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical

I’m Every Woman: The Musical brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power — a celebration of the woman behind the legend.