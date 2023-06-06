Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO is Coming to Wilton's Music Hall This Week

Sasha Regan's all-male The Mikado ensemble arrives at Wilton's Music Hall this week, from Wednesday 7th June - Saturday 1st July, following their smash hits: all-male H.M.S. Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance.

Declan Egan (Jersey Boys, West End, UK & Ireland tour) will take on the role of Bertie Hugh; Sam Kipling (Betty Blue Eyes, Union Theatre and H.M.S. Pinafore, Wilton's and Theatre Royal Winchester) will play Miss Violet Plumb; Lewis Kennedy (The Rat Pack Live, Edinburgh; Walk Like A Man, UK tour) is cast as Mikado, and David McKechnie (The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado and H.M.S. Pinafore) will take on the role of Mr Cocoa.

Aidan Nightingale (Treasure Island, Hall for Cornwall) will play Albert Barr, and Richard Russell Edwards (H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates Of Penzance) will play Hebe Flo.

Other new leading cast members include: George Dawes as Wilfred Lush; Owen Clayton as Bluebell Tring; and Christopher Hewitt as Kitty Shaw. They are joined by: Harry Cooper-Millar; Oliver Bradley-Taylor; Patrick Cook; Elliot Akeister; Shane Antony-Whitely; Struan Davidson, and Francisco Gomes. They will be accompanied by Anto Buckley as Musical Director.

