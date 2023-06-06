Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO is Coming to Wilton's Music Hall This Week

The cast stars Declan Egan, Sam Kipling, Lewis Kennedy, and David McKechnie.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO is Coming to Wilton's Music Hall This Week

Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO is Coming to Wilton's Music Hall This Week

Sasha Regan's all-male The Mikado ensemble arrives at Wilton's Music Hall this week, from Wednesday 7th June - Saturday 1st July, following their smash hits: all-male H.M.S. Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance.

Join the campers...

Declan Egan (Jersey Boys, West End, UK & Ireland tour) will take on the role of Bertie Hugh; Sam Kipling (Betty Blue Eyes, Union Theatre and H.M.S. Pinafore, Wilton's and Theatre Royal Winchester) will play Miss Violet Plumb; Lewis Kennedy (The Rat Pack Live, Edinburgh; Walk Like A Man, UK tour) is cast as Mikado, and David McKechnie (The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado and H.M.S. Pinafore) will take on the role of Mr Cocoa.

Aidan Nightingale (Treasure Island, Hall for Cornwall) will play Albert Barr, and Richard Russell Edwards (H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates Of Penzance) will play Hebe Flo.

Other new leading cast members include: George Dawes as Wilfred Lush; Owen Clayton as Bluebell Tring; and Christopher Hewitt as Kitty Shaw. They are joined by: Harry Cooper-Millar; Oliver Bradley-Taylor; Patrick Cook; Elliot Akeister; Shane Antony-Whitely; Struan Davidson, and Francisco Gomes. They will be accompanied by Anto Buckley as Musical Director.

Hilarious, unmissable summer fun.

Book now for the perfect uplifting summer sizzler:

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SCREAM QUEER MURDER Comes to Kings Head Theatre in August Photo
SCREAM QUEER MURDER Comes to King's Head Theatre in August

Presented by Theatre North and Dermot McLaughlin Productions, the hilarious murder mystery Scream Queer Murder written by the critically acclaimed Martin Lewton will make its London debut at King's Head Theatre 01 – 12 August  as part of the Takeover Season, curated by David Cumming and his Queer Futures season.

2
On Sale and Performance Dates Revealed For the Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nic Photo
On Sale and Performance Dates Revealed For the Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The on sale and performance dates have been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, with further casting to be announced. Find out more about the production, and how to purchase tickets, here!

3
A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December Photo
A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December

Following the runaway success of the debut A Christmas Gaiety performance last year, drag sensation Peaches Christ and conductor / producer Edwin Outwater will return to the Royal Albert Hall to host this year’s biggest camp Christmas party as part of the Hall’s festive celebrations for 2023 in association with Clapham Grand.

4
THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This Autumn Photo
THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This Autumn

Following a highly acclaimed tour across the UK and Ireland, the National Theatre’s smash-hit production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane will return to London’s West End for a strictly limited 7-week run this autumn. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You