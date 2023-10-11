Sam Mendes to Direct New Play by Jez Butterworth

Following their multi-award-winning triumph, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth, writer of Jerusalem, and Sam Mendes, director of The Lehman Trilogy, return to the West End to bring you The Hills of California. The latest play from the acclaimed playwright will run at Harold Pinter Theatre, for a limited season, from 27 January to 15 June 2024.

Casting for the production will be announced in due course.

This house. It’s called ‘Sea View’. It’s just I’ve looked out of every window, and you can’t. You can’t see the sea.

Blackpool, 1976. The driest summer in 200 years. The beaches are packed. The hotels are heaving. In the sweltering backstreets, far from the choc ices and donkey rides, the Webb Sisters are returning to their mother's run-down guest house, as she lies dying upstairs.

The creative team for The Hills of California is Writer: Jez Butterworth, Director: Sam Mendes, Designer: Rob Howell, Lighting Designer: Natasha Chivers, Sound Designer, Composer and Arranger: Nick Powell,Choreographer: Ellen Kane, Musical Supervisor and Arranger: Candida Caldicot, Casting Director: Amy Ball, Young Person’s Casting Director: Verity Naughton and Associate Director: Zoé Ford Burnett.

Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street deepen their commitment to making theatre more accessible, offering 1,000 tickets at £10 to NHS and key workers, those who are in receipt of government benefits, educational groups, community organisations, and those who currently access food banks.

Tickets go onsale Friday 20 October at 12pm.

Sign up for pre-sale access to tickets at Click Here, on sale from Wednesday, 18 October, 12pm.