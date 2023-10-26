Sadler's Wells Appoints Britannia Morton as Co-CEO

Britannia Morton joins Sir Alistair Spalding in the role of Co-CEO.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Sadler’s Wells has appointed Britannia Morton as its Co-CEO, strengthening its leadership team prior to the milestone of opening its fourth theatre, Sadler’s Wells East, in 2024. Britannia Morton joins Sir Alistair Spalding in the role of Co-CEO. Sir Alistair continues as Artistic Director, leading Sadler’s Wells’ UK, global and digital cultural programme. 

Britannia Morton becomes the first woman CEO since Sadler’s Wells’ legendary 20th century founding General Manager Lilian Baylis in 1931. Britannia joined Sadler’s Wells in 2010 and has held senior roles at the world-leading dance organisation, including Director of Visitor Services and Estates, Interim General Manager, COO, and most recently Executive Director.

She has led the business planning and design brief for Sadler’s Wells East, which opens next year as part of the East Bank development in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and has worked closely with Sir Alistair for 13 years, including successfully reenergising Sadler’s Wells after the pandemic.

Prior to Sadler’s Wells, Britannia Morton led operational teams at Southbank Centre, the Barbican, Royal Albert Hall and ENO. She is also non-executive director of The Yard theatre in east London.

Sadler’s Wells’ Chair, Nigel Higgins, welcomed the appointment. He said: “Britannia has a deep commitment and knowledge of the dance business and works a brilliant double act with Alistair Spalding. This new position reflects the expanded activity of Sadler’s Wells as we open our East Bank venue, and we know with Alistair’s artistic vision and Britannia’s energy and wide venue experience we are in great hands as we enter this exciting new chapter.”

Britannia Morton said: “Opening Sadler’s Wells East - the first public venue at East Bank - is a milestone for the arts in the UK and it’s a really exciting time to be taking on this bigger role as Co-CEO. We are famous for our teamwork at Sadler’s Wells, and this feels a natural progression of the partnership with Alistair. I can’t wait to open the doors of our new venue and make it a real powerhouse for dance.”

Alistair Spalding said: “I am looking forward to continuing to work with Britannia in her new role as Co-CEO. I am thrilled that she has been appointed to this position, and with the imminent opening of Sadler’s Wells East, which Britannia has been instrumental in bringing into fruition, we can reach new audiences and continue to make and share dance that inspires us.”



