SUCCUBUS to Transfer to London's Courtyard Theatre This October
Georgina Collins writes and performs the critically acclaimed horror-comedy directed by Grainne Robson.
Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Halfway Productions has announced that the horror-comedy play SUCCUBUS will transfer to The Courtyard Theatre in Hoxton, East London this October for 10 performances with tickets on sale now.
The playwriting debut of Yorkshire-born, award-winning burlesque performer Georgina Collins (aka Strawberry Duvall) began as Collins' attempt to understand her own health after being told her extreme physical and emotional symptoms were simply “hormones”. It has since evolved into a critically acclaimed exploration of the monstrous feminine, packed with queer irreverence, stage gore and nods to cult-horror classics.
SUCCUBUS is the one-woman horror comedy putting men on the menu. Dismissed by doctors as “hormonal”, a young woman navigates an unusual appetite - for human flesh. As she attempts to carve a path of ethical consumption in a less-than-ethical world, she realises she's not alone.
SUCCUBUS is directed by Grainne Robson, a theatre-maker from Nottingham who specialises in new-writing and comedy, with production design by twins Toby & Dan Silver and graphic design by Alex Christian.
Georgina Collins, writer and performer, has said: “I couldn't believe the success of SUCCUBUS in Edinburgh and the overwhelming response from audiences. It was so nice to hear from a range of people how they related to the show in their own way, especially younger women who've been going through PMDD or endometriosis symptoms, but also menopausal women and anyone who has felt othered by the rage and change in their bodies. The show is so fun and also… really creepy thanks to the incredible horror production of it all. I'm so excited to be bringing back this horny cannibal for spooky season at The Courtyard Theatre, and to be back with the SUCCUBUS team to hopefully resonate with even more people in London - just in time for Halloween!”
Following previews at Lower Marsh Arts Club (fka The Glitch) and Omnibus Theatre in July 2026, SUCCUBUS performed to sell out audiences across its 12-show run in the aptly named Edinburgh Fringe venue Dexter at Underbelly Bristo Square.
The show returns for another iteration this spooky season at the Courtyard Theatre on 13, 14, 15, 16, 18 (inc. matinee), 20, 21, 22 October - with a final performance taking place on 28 October as part of the venue's Horror festival.
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