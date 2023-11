Details for Strictly Come Dancing's Musicals Week have been revealed.

On Saturday 2 December the remaining couples will perform the following dances:

Nigel and Katya – “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins (Charleston)

Bobby and Dianne – “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing (Salsa)

Ellie and Vito – “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast (Quickstep)

Layton and Nikita – Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Paso Doble)

Annabel and Johannes – “For Good” from Wicked (Foxtrot)

It has also been anounced that Layton Williams will be joining the live Strictly tour next year.

Photo Credit: BBC