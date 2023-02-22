Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE to be Adapted Into a Four-Part Television Series

The new musical features songs by Sheffield musician Richard Hawley and book by Chris Bush is currently running at The National Theatre.

Feb. 22, 2023  

According to Deadline, StudioCanal's RED Production Company is currently developing a four-part television drama based on the award-winning musical Standing at the Sky's Edge.

A representative from RED Production confirmed to Baz Bamigboye that Bush is currently at work on fleshing out the story with Dominic Leclerc, who is also set to direct the project.

A love letter to Sheffield and a history of modern Britain told through the stories of one iconic estate, Standing at the Sky's Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades.

Poppy wants to escape her old life in London. Joy and Jimmy want to spend the rest of their lives together. Rose and Harry want the new life they've been promised.

Read our review of the production of the show currently running at The National Theatre.



