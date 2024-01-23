STAGE DOOR JONNY Returns to the Jermyn Street Theatre With Jez Butterworth and Laura Donelly

The event is on Sunday 3 March at 5.00pm. 

By: Jan. 23, 2024

On Sunday 3 March at 5pm, acclaimed actor Jonathan Cake's podcast, Stage Door Jonny, returns to Jermyn Street Theatre for a third live edition. This time, Jonny is joined by one of the UK's leading playwrights, Jez Butterworth, and Olivier Award-winning actress, Laura Donnelly for his usual brew of candid and up-close conversation.


Jez Butterworth is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter. He is renowned for his stage plays: Mojo, The Night Heron, Winterling, Parlour Song, Jerusalem, The River, The Ferryman and The Hills of California, and is a two-time Olivier Award-winner. He has also co-written films including Fair Game, Spectre and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.


Laura Donnelly is an Olivier Award-winning actress working extensively in film, television and theatre. She has recently been seen in TV hits such as Starz's Outlander, HBO's The Nevers and Marvel's Werewolf by Night.


Dubbed “British Theatre's Coolest Power Couple” by Vogue, Jez and Laura met whilst working on Jez's 2012 anti-romance The River. Since then, Laura has continued to star in Jez's work. In 2018, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance as Caitlin in the Tony-nominated hit The Ferryman. From 27 January 2024, she will be seen in Jez's latest play, The Hills of California, at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Jonathan has appeared in countless plays around the world - and made a fair few celebrated acquaintances along the way. His podcast assembles a formidable cast of actors, directors and writers to share their memories, reflections, discoveries, triumphs and disasters relating to this most alluring and mysterious and visceral of art forms.

Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre, Stella Powell-Jones says, "I'm thrilled that Jez Butterworth and Laura Donnelly are up for joining us on a rare day off from “The Hills of California"  for the third live Stage Door Jonny. Together, Jez and Laura have crafted some of the most indelible moments in theatre of the last decade and a remarkable life together. Listeners to Jonathan Cake's podcast will know his rare ability to draw his guests into conversations by turns hilarious, inspiring, moving but always disarmingly candid!"




