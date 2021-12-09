SOLT and UK Theatre Release Statement On Government Plan B Measures

SOLT & UK Theatre have released a statement on Government Plan B measures.

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) represents approximately 230 London-based producers, theatre owners and managers, including all the major subsidised theatrical organisations in London.

UK Theatre represents approximately 240 theatres, concert halls, dance companies, producers and arts centres throughout the UK. UK Theatre also operates as a professional association, supporting over 1,400 individuals working professionally in theatre and the performing arts in the UK

Read the statement below:

'We understand the government's decision to introduce Plan B and are heartened to see amendments have been made to make it easier for our theatres to operate.

'Theatres remain fully open and will continue to offer much-needed respite from the current challenges, in a safe and ordered environment. We are grateful to all our audiences for their ongoing support.

'Our industry-wide See it Safely protocols give audiences confidence that theatres are operating in accordance with the latest official guidelines - as part of these, we have always strongly recommended the wearing of face coverings throughout our buildings, and the government's move to make them mandatory will help our hardworking Front of House staff keep our venues safe.

'Although the current NHS Covid Pass recommendations do not apply to theatres, it is good to see that the government has included lateral flow test results as part of the pass alongside proof of vaccination - something our industry had been advocating for.

'Finally, we welcome the news that isolation requirements are to be replaced by daily testing for contacts of people infected by Omicron - this will avoid the disastrous 'pingdemic' of the summer and help keep our shows open and our audiences entertained.'