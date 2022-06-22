SOLT President Warns Of Train Strike Impact On Theatres

UK train strikes are impacting the theatre industry that is already at risk due to Covid and the cost-of-living crisis, the Society of London Theatre President Eleanor Lloyd has warned, according to The Stage.

Lloyd stated that most theatrical performances will go ahead, but takings would be down significantly. She said producers were concerned that if these strikes were to continue throughout the summer, shows would be forced to close.

As two further strikes are expected on 23 and 25 June, Lloyd revealed that box-office advances for the West End are already £8 million down on 2019 levels.

