SIX Announces New West End Booking Period

Capturing hearts, delighting audiences and winning accolades across the world, the homegrown British hit musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has extended its record-breaking reign at the Vaudeville Theatre until April 2024, with tickets now on sale.

The news comes in addition to the show's win at the recent WhatsonStage Awards, where SIX was crowned London's Best West End Show. Received by members of the West End cast at the prestigious ceremony at the Prince of Wales Theatre, the award marked the second time SIX has received the highly-coveted award, where it continues to play to sold out houses at each performance at the Vaudeville Theatre.

With tickets proving so popular, producers have also extended the booking period, adding a future SIX months of SIX, with performances booking up to April 2024, allowing its ground-breaking reign to continue in the capital, featuring cast members Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Aragon), Baylie Carson (Boleyn), Claudia Kariuki (Seymour), Dionne Ward-Anderson (Cleves), Koko Basigara (Howard), Roxanne Couch (Parr) and the incredible alternate performers Monique Ashe-Palmer, Danielle Rose, Leah Vassell, Rachel Rawlinson and Esme Rothero.

SIX can be seen live on stage at London's Vaudeville Theatre, the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour, with two concurrent North American tours, a recent Australian tour and forthcoming productions due to play Korea, Holland and Canada.

The new booking period, which goes on sale today, will see SIX play up until Sunday 28 April 2024, including a hugely popular Sing-along performance on Sunday 21 January and numerous access performances, providing Audio Description, British Sign Language Interpretation and Captioning for audience members to experience.

Speaking on the booking extension and the WhatsonStage Award win, producers said: "It was a huge honour to have won Best West End Show at last year's awards, so to win it for the second year running is incredible. We're all so grateful to the shows' wonderful fans, the Queendom, for continuing to support SIX and we're very proud to continue its history in London's West End."