SIX Announces Full Casting For UK and Ireland Tour
The queens will be played by Lauren Drew, Maddison Bulleyment, Caitlin Tipping, Shekinah McFarlane, Vicki Manser, and Elèna Gyasi.
The multi award-winning musical phenomenon SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, today announces full casting for its 2021/22 UK and Ireland tour which will reopen on Tuesday 8 June 2021 at Marlowe Theatre Canterbury. The touring Queens will be played by Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard) and Elèna Gyasi (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Harriet Watson and Super Swing Natalie Pilkington. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.
SIX will open at Marlowe Theatre with socially distanced seating for a three-week run (8-27 June) and thereafter playing at full capacity touring through 2022, including a week in Ireland at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin (12-16 Oct), and a return Christmas run at The Lowry, Salford Quays (14 Dec - 9 Jan 2022).
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme, think again... Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!
Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has fast become a global musical phenomenon. As the pandemic struck last year, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, on tour across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday 12 March 2020 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open.
SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and was invited to perform on the results show of ITV's 'Britain's Got Talent' and BBC's 'Children in Need Appeal Show'. Songs from the studio album of SIX have stormed the charts worldwide, clocking up over 200 million streams.
Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Sarah Burrell, Casting by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.
Tour Dates:
Tue 8 - Sun 27 June
CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com
Tue 29 Jun - Sat 3 July
LEEDS Grand Theatre
46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU
0844 848 2700 | leedsheritagetheatres.com
Wed 7 - Sat 10 July
BLACKPOOL Opera House
Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU
0844 856 1111 | wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
Mon 12 - Sat 17 July
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6BR
08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk
Tue 20 - Sun 25 July
HULL New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
01482 300 306 | www.hulltheatres.co.uk
Wed 28 Jul - Sun 1 August
PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com
Tue 3 - Sat 7 August
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
New Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 1SD
0844 871 7650 | atgtickets.com/brighton
Tue 10 - Sun 15 August
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre
Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE
02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk
Tue 17 - Sun 22 August
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS0 7RA
01702 351135 | southendtheatres.org.uk
Tue 24 Aug - Sun 5 September
OXFORD Playhouse
Beaumont Street, Oxford, UK, OX1 2LW
01865 305305 |oxfordplayhouse.com
Tue 7 - Sun 12 September
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk
Tue 14 - Sat 18 September
BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
Hurst Street, Southside Birmingham, B5 4TB
0844 338 5000 | birminghamhippodrome.com
Mon 20 - Sat 25 September
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL
01603 63 00 00 | norwichtheatre.org
Tue 28 - Sun 3 October
LEICESTER Curve
60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
0116 242 3595 | curveonline.co.uk
Tue 12 - Sat 16 October
DUBLIN, IRELAND Bord Gais Energy Theatre
Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin 2. Dublin
+353 (1) 677 7999 | bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
Tue 19 - Sat 23 October
BROMLEY Churchill Theatre
High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA
020 3285 6000 | churchilltheatre.co.uk
Mon 25 - Sat 6 November
CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre
Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ
01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk
Mon 8 - Sat 13 November
WOKING New Victoria Theatre
The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ
0844 871 7645 | atgtickets.com/woking
Tue 23 - Sat 27 November
MILTON KEYNES Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
0844 871 7652 | atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
Mon 29 Nov - Sat 11 December
BATH Theatre Royal
SINGALONG 10 DEC, 8.30PM
Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk
Tue 14 Dec - Sun 9 January
SALFORD QUAYS The Lowry
Pier 8, The Quays, Salford Salford M50 3AZ
0343 208 6000 | thelowry.com
Tue 11 - Sat 22 January
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey St, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR
08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk
Tue 25 - Sun 30 January
DARTFORD Orchard Theatre
Home Gardens, Dartford, DA1 1ED
01322 220000 | orchardtheatre.co.uk
Tue 15 - Sat 19 February
NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre
19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP
01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk
Tue 1 - Sat 12 March
GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
Millbrook Guildford GU1 3UX
01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
Tue 15 - Sat 26 March
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre
13 / 29 Nicolson Street Edinburgh, EH8 9FT
0131 529 6000 | capitaltheatres.com
Tue 19 - Sat 30 April
SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre
55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA
0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Tue 3 - Sat 14 May
CARDIFF Wales Millennium Theatre
Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL
029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk
Tue 31 Apr - Sun 5 May
EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4BP
01323 412 000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk
Tue 14 - Sun 19 June
GLASGOW Theatre Royal
282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA
03330 096 690 | atgtickets.com/glasgow
Tue 20 - Sat 24 September
BRISTOL Hippodrome Theatre
St Augustine's Parade, Bristol, BS1 4UZ
0844 871 3012 | atgtickets.com/Bristol