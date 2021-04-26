SIX Announces Full Casting For UK and Ireland Tour

The multi award-winning musical phenomenon SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, today announces full casting for its 2021/22 UK and Ireland tour which will reopen on Tuesday 8 June 2021 at Marlowe Theatre Canterbury. The touring Queens will be played by Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard) and Elèna Gyasi (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Harriet Watson and Super Swing Natalie Pilkington. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX will open at Marlowe Theatre with socially distanced seating for a three-week run (8-27 June) and thereafter playing at full capacity touring through 2022, including a week in Ireland at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin (12-16 Oct), and a return Christmas run at The Lowry, Salford Quays (14 Dec - 9 Jan 2022).

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme, think again... Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has fast become a global musical phenomenon. As the pandemic struck last year, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, on tour across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday 12 March 2020 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and was invited to perform on the results show of ITV's 'Britain's Got Talent' and BBC's 'Children in Need Appeal Show'. Songs from the studio album of SIX have stormed the charts worldwide, clocking up over 200 million streams.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Sarah Burrell, Casting by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.



Tour Dates:

Tue 8 - Sun 27 June

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com

Tue 29 Jun - Sat 3 July

LEEDS Grand Theatre

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

0844 848 2700 | leedsheritagetheatres.com

Wed 7 - Sat 10 July

BLACKPOOL Opera House

Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

0844 856 1111 | wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Mon 12 - Sat 17 July

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6BR

08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Tue 20 - Sun 25 July

HULL New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

01482 300 306 | www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Wed 28 Jul - Sun 1 August

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com

Tue 3 - Sat 7 August

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

New Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 1SD

0844 871 7650 | atgtickets.com/brighton

Tue 10 - Sun 15 August

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre

Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE

02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk

Tue 17 - Sun 22 August

SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS0 7RA

01702 351135 | southendtheatres.org.uk

Tue 24 Aug - Sun 5 September

OXFORD Playhouse

Beaumont Street, Oxford, UK, OX1 2LW

01865 305305 |oxfordplayhouse.com

Tue 7 - Sun 12 September

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk

Tue 14 - Sat 18 September

BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome

Hurst Street, Southside Birmingham, B5 4TB

0844 338 5000 | birminghamhippodrome.com

Mon 20 - Sat 25 September

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL

01603 63 00 00 | norwichtheatre.org

Tue 28 - Sun 3 October

LEICESTER Curve

60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

0116 242 3595 | curveonline.co.uk

Tue 12 - Sat 16 October

DUBLIN, IRELAND Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin 2. Dublin

+353 (1) 677 7999 | bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tue 19 - Sat 23 October

BROMLEY Churchill Theatre

High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

020 3285 6000 | churchilltheatre.co.uk

Mon 25 - Sat 6 November

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk

Mon 8 - Sat 13 November

WOKING New Victoria Theatre

The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ

0844 871 7645 | atgtickets.com/woking

Tue 23 - Sat 27 November

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

0844 871 7652 | atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Mon 29 Nov - Sat 11 December

BATH Theatre Royal

SINGALONG 10 DEC, 8.30PM

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk

Tue 14 Dec - Sun 9 January

SALFORD QUAYS The Lowry

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford Salford M50 3AZ

0343 208 6000 | thelowry.com

Tue 11 - Sat 22 January

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR

08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Tue 25 - Sun 30 January

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre

Home Gardens, Dartford, DA1 1ED

01322 220000 | orchardtheatre.co.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 February

NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre

19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP

01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk

Tue 1 - Sat 12 March

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook Guildford GU1 3UX

01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 26 March

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

13 / 29 Nicolson Street Edinburgh, EH8 9FT

0131 529 6000 | capitaltheatres.com

Tue 19 - Sat 30 April

SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA

0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tue 3 - Sat 14 May

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Theatre

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk

Tue 31 Apr - Sun 5 May

EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre

Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4BP

01323 412 000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Tue 14 - Sun 19 June

GLASGOW Theatre Royal

282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA

03330 096 690 | atgtickets.com/glasgow

Tue 20 - Sat 24 September

BRISTOL Hippodrome Theatre

St Augustine's Parade, Bristol, BS1 4UZ

0844 871 3012 | atgtickets.com/Bristol