SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL West End and UK Tour Extended Through 2027

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'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' have once again extended their West End run, now to December 2026, marking their fourth year at London's Cambridge Theatre. They have also added tour dates for 2026 and 2027.

Showstopper! remains the first ever long-form improv show to enjoy a full West End residency and to win an Olivier Award. Each night, audiences suggest settings, genres, and titles, and the cast create a brand-new, fully realised musical on the spot, every performance a one-off masterpiece.

The cast take ideas for settings, genres, musical styles and the show title and weave it into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it's set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical features an acclaimed cast of top comedy and musical theatre talent, including founder Ruth Bratt (Comedy Store Players) and Pippa Evans (BBC Radio 4 regular, I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue, Now That's What I Call A Musical!). A recent viral clip of Evans singing Hokey Cokey to Mariah Carey's Without You hit 10.6 million views and 250,000 likes. The pilot of Hopping, a new comedy from Lucy Trodd and Susan Harrison, aired on BBC Radio 4.

2026 UK TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

Weds 16th Sept

HEREFORD, Courtyard

Wed 30 Sept

HARROGATE, Harrogate Theatre

OCTOBER

Mon 12th October

LONDON, Cambridge Theatre

Fri 9th October

DONCASTER, Cast

Wed 21 October

IPSWICH, New Wolsey Theatre

NOVEMBER

Sat 7th Nov

SOUTHAMPTON, MAST Mayflower Studios

Mon 23 Nov

LONDON, Cambridge Theatre

DECEMBER

Showstopper at Christmas!

Thurs 10th Dec

MANCHESTER, The Lowry, Salford Quays

Sun 20th Dec

MANCHESTER, The Lowry, Salford Quays

Mon 21st Dec

LONDON, Cambridge Theatre

JANUARY 2027

Fri 8th Jan

OXFORD, Playhouse

Tue 12 Jan-Sat 16 Jan

BRISTOL, Old Vic (Kids Show)

Sun 27th Jan

LICHFIELD, Garrick

FEBRUARY

Thurs 11th Feb

COVENTRY, Belgrade Theatre

Sat 13th Feb

BURY ST EDMUNDS, Theatre Royal

Sun 21st Feb

COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre (Kids Show)

MAY

Sat 29 May

JERSEY, Jersey Opera House (Kids Show)

WEST END 2026

Cambridge Theatre (7:30pm)

Mon 12th Oct

Mon 23rd Nov

Mon 21st Dec

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