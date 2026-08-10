SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL West End and UK Tour Extended Through 2027
The Olivier-winning improv show has added performances featuring cast members Ruth Bratt and Pippa Evans.
'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' have once again extended their West End run, now to December 2026, marking their fourth year at London's Cambridge Theatre. They have also added tour dates for 2026 and 2027.
Showstopper! remains the first ever long-form improv show to enjoy a full West End residency and to win an Olivier Award. Each night, audiences suggest settings, genres, and titles, and the cast create a brand-new, fully realised musical on the spot, every performance a one-off masterpiece.
The cast take ideas for settings, genres, musical styles and the show title and weave it into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it's set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical features an acclaimed cast of top comedy and musical theatre talent, including founder Ruth Bratt (Comedy Store Players) and Pippa Evans (BBC Radio 4 regular, I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue, Now That's What I Call A Musical!). A recent viral clip of Evans singing Hokey Cokey to Mariah Carey's Without You hit 10.6 million views and 250,000 likes. The pilot of Hopping, a new comedy from Lucy Trodd and Susan Harrison, aired on BBC Radio 4.
2026 UK TOUR DATES
SEPTEMBER
Weds 16th Sept
HEREFORD, Courtyard
Wed 30 Sept
HARROGATE, Harrogate Theatre
OCTOBER
Mon 12th October
LONDON, Cambridge Theatre
Fri 9th October
DONCASTER, Cast
Wed 21 October
IPSWICH, New Wolsey Theatre
NOVEMBER
Sat 7th Nov
SOUTHAMPTON, MAST Mayflower Studios
Mon 23 Nov
LONDON, Cambridge Theatre
DECEMBER
Showstopper at Christmas!
Thurs 10th Dec
MANCHESTER, The Lowry, Salford Quays
Sun 20th Dec
MANCHESTER, The Lowry, Salford Quays
Mon 21st Dec
LONDON, Cambridge Theatre
JANUARY 2027
Fri 8th Jan
OXFORD, Playhouse
Tue 12 Jan-Sat 16 Jan
BRISTOL, Old Vic (Kids Show)
Sun 27th Jan
LICHFIELD, Garrick
FEBRUARY
Thurs 11th Feb
COVENTRY, Belgrade Theatre
Sat 13th Feb
BURY ST EDMUNDS, Theatre Royal
Sun 21st Feb
COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre (Kids Show)
MAY
Sat 29 May
JERSEY, Jersey Opera House (Kids Show)
WEST END 2026
Cambridge Theatre (7:30pm)
Mon 12th Oct
Mon 23rd Nov
Mon 21st Dec