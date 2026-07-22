SHAMILTON to Open at The Other Palace in London

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Baby Wants Candy's Shamilton! will come to The Other Palace from 8 To 20 September 2026. Created in Los Angeles in 2016, Shamilton!, the hip hop, improv comedy show, has played to sold-out crowds around the world, earning rave reviews and a devoted following, including acclaimed sold-out runs at the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run 8 – 20 September 2026.

Inspired by the international phenomenon, that took the musical theatre world by storm (hurricane and all!), Shamilton! takes everything audiences love about epic historical musicals and turns it into a completely spontaneous theatrical experience that will have you crying with laughter. The cast improvise an epic musical based on a historical figure or celebrity of the audiences' choosing. Expect incredible songs, powerhouse vocals and jaw-dropping choreography—except every moment is completely made up on the spot.

Performed by the improvisers of Baby Wants Candy, whose members have appeared on Broadway, television and stages around the world, the show combines world-class musical talent with fearless comedy to create a theatrical event unlike any other.

The cast includes Adam Payne, Allen Lucas, Anna Bortnik, Chris Grace, Daniel Tepper, Lily Ludwig and Will Naameh with Adrien Pellerin as musical director. Baby Wants Candy's producer is Al Samuels. Every show is totally unique - it only happens in the room where it… you get the point.

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