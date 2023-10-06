SHAKEITUP: The Improvised Shakespeare Show Come to the Turbine Theatre This Month

Performances run Tuesday 31 October – Saturday 4 November.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall Photo 4 TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

SHAKEITUP: The Improvised Shakespeare Show Come to the Turbine Theatre This Month

The Bard hasn’t written anything new for centuries... so ShakeItUp Theatre are here to lend a helping hand! Acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe hit ShakeItUp: The Improvised Shakespeare Show is set to conclude its UK Tour with a run at London’s Turbine Theatre this Autumn. In this witty improv extravaganza, ShakeItUp Theatre combine Shakespeare’s language, audience suggestions, and the company’s overactive imaginations, to create an all-new engaging and entertaining Shakesperean epic.

William Shakespeare’s plays contain the greatest love stories, tragedies and tales of greed and jealousy in literature. ShakeItUp: The Improvised Shakespeare Show takes all the most exciting and high stakes elements of Shakespeare, and combines them with his most bonkers bits (a Fairy Queen falling in love with a donkey, anyone?) The audience is asked if they want a Bloody Tragedy, a Romantic Comedy, or an Epic History, and the ShakeItUp team takes it from there – with the addition of some audience-penned Shakesperean lines, which may even change the course of the play.

All shows are all created live in the moment with no room for error, and are accompanied by the talented (and flexible) ShakeItUp Band. Unlike many other improv troupes, ShakeItUp doesn’t have a directing character on stage, with the story instead being created live in the moment by the actors, with no pre-set characters or plots. Using improvised verse, song, dance, fights, and more, the improvising ShakeItUp bards create a new play, live on stage. Whether they last experienced Shakespeare at school or can recite the complete works, audiences will delight in a laugh-out-loud, unpredictable evening of bard-based bedlam.

Artistic Director James Dart comments, Shakespeare’s plays contain the greatest love stories, the greatest expressions of greed, jealousy, lust, and pride in all of literature. They also contain fairies falling in love with donkeys and people being baked into pies! Our show takes the most exciting, emotional and high stakes elements of Shakespeare and combines them with his downright bonkers bits to create a highly engaging, authentic, and entertaining Shakespearean epic. In this, the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s first folio, it is time for some new Shakespearean Classics to take The Turbine Theatre by storm.

ShakeItUp Theatre believes that improv is much more than quick gags, and can instead be used to create hilarious and moving stories. The company, under the mentorship of Mischief Theatre’s Dave Hearn, has performed at venues and festivals across the UK, from the prestigious Minack Theatre to Pentonville Prison, providing improv workshops to prisons and charities.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Light Up Lancaster Reveals Full Lineup Photo
Light Up Lancaster Reveals Full Lineup

Light Up Lancaster returns to mesmerise crowds once more, on a journey through the city's squares and enchanting alleyways, creating an immersive world of light art installations and captivating performances of music, art, and dance. Learn more about the full lineup here!

2
Wales Millennium Centre Reveals Christmas Cabaret Show Photo
Wales Millennium Centre Reveals Christmas Cabaret Show

The team behind two sold-out Christmas cabaret shows are back at Wales Millennium Centre for one last time - and they're going out with a bang with a naughty take on the tale of the very first Christmas. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

3
Bros Theatre Company Returns To Hampton Hill Theatre With CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL Photo
Bros Theatre Company Returns To Hampton Hill Theatre With CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL

Bros Theatre Company will present Calendar Girls The Musical, an uplifting story of women who dared to believe.

4
600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare’s Time Discovered at St. George’s Gu Photo
600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare’s Time Discovered at St. George’s Guildhall

600-year-old oak floorboards have been discovered at St George’s Guildhall.  They are believed to be the only surviving stage from William Shakespeare’s time.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You