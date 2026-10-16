SANTA'S FIRST CHRISTMAS Cast Announced for Unicorn Theatre World Premiere
James Cousins directs this festive dance adaptation featuring cast members from the West End and international film and television.
The Unicorn Theatre has announced full casting for the world premiere of Santa's First Christmas, an enchanting new Christmas tale and dance adaptation directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner James Cousins (Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre), with Music & Lyrics by Harry Blake (Bear Snores On, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).
This festive production is adapted by Unicorn Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw, James Cousins and Harry Blake from the book written by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Sydney Smith. It runs from 14 November 2026 – 3 January 2027 with a press performance on 25 November 2026.
Santa's First Christmas brings together an accomplished cast with credits across the West End, international television and film and UK-leading dance companies, including JAHMARLEY BACHELOR (The Burnt City, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Carey / Max, Julia Costa (Wednesday, The Magic Faraway Tree) as Max, Alex Gosmore (STORM, James Cousins Company) as Polar Bear, Samantha Ho (Death Note The Musical, Cabaret) as Carey / Rita, Stephen Kirkham (Star Wars: Andor, Hadestown) as Santa, Marshall Stay (Dracula, Angel's Bone) as Santa / Polar Bear Understudy and Imogen May Wright (Gary Clarke Company, Far From the Norm) as Rita.
The creative team is Author Mac Barnett, Adaptors Rachel Bagshaw, Harry Blake and James Cousins, Director and Choreographer James Cousins, Music and lyrics, and Musical Director Harry Blake, Designer Eleanor Bull, Lighting Designer Joe Hornsby, Sound Designer Riwa Saab, Video Designer Daniel Denton, Associate Director and Choreographer Vanessa Vince-Pang, Casting Director Hannah Grainger Gibbs and Rollerskating Consultant Amy Thornton.
Santa spends every Christmas Eve spreading joy around the world. He's so busy that he never gets the chance to celebrate himself – but this year, his loyal, big-hearted elves are on a mission to give him the best Christmas ever. With a huge tree, lots of tasty treats and plenty of festive cheer, Santa joins in the fun and discovers the true magic of Christmas, for the very first time!
Olivier Award-winning director and choreographer James Cousins brings his unique blend of inventive storytelling and extraordinary dance to Mac Barnett's heart-warming story of kindness, community and the joy of giving, with a magical musical score featuring songs by Harry Blake. A festive treat for ages 4+.
James Cousins said: 'I am so excited to be bringing Santa's First Christmas to the Unicorn stage with this incredible group of creatives and company of performers. It's a story with huge heart about finding those who lift you up to be the fullest version of you! Expect wonder, magic and a whole lot of joy that will leave you dancing (and roller skating!) your way into Christmas.'
Harry Blake said: “Santa's First Christmas is a beautiful story about love and acceptance, and I'm delighted to be bringing it to life at the Unicorn this Christmas. We'll be channelling the warmth and joy of the illustrations with catchy tunes, jazzy rhythms and a singing polar bear. The score is mainly original but if you listen carefully, you'll spot some Christmas classics woven in!”
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...